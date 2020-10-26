Column: Kershaw grinds and Roberts pushes the right buttons

Muncy yelled at Kershaw, who stepped off the rubber and threw home to nip Margot in what turned out to be the Rays’ last threat.

“Thankfully, I was fortunate enough to see one or two guys in the past attempt something like that on him, so it’s one of those things where you know he has that long pause when it comes to his stretch,” Muncy said. “You have to be aware of it. Kersh has been doing that for a long time, so thankfully he knew what to do when I ran yelling at him, telling him ‘Guy going home.’ He didn’t panic. He did what he’s supposed to do.”

Muncy’s home run came the next inning, and that was the end of the scoring. Roberts took Kershaw out after only two pitches — which brought two outs — in the sixth, drawing boos from the Dodger fans in attendance and disbelief from third basemen Justin Turner, who pleaded with Roberts to leave him in.

But Kershaw, whose postseason struggles are well documented, had struggled all night. And before the inning began, he and Roberts agreed that he would face only two more batters before Dustin May relieved him.