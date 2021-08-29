Commentary: Becky Hammon's well-deserved time in NBA is coming

The NBA isn't quite ready for Becky Hammon.

That is the league's problem, not Hammon's.

It's sad that it will be huge news when — not if — Hammon gets one of the NBA's 30 head coaching jobs. She has proven she is qualified, regardless of her sex. But it still will be a historic hire. She will be the first woman to hold such a position.

Not that bursting through that barrier and making history is what drives Hammon, who was a finalist for the Portland Trail Blazers job in June and interviewed with the Orlando Magic this spring, the Indiana Pacers in 2020 and the Milwaukee Bucks in 2018.

Wouldn't it have been appropriate if Hammon had gotten the Trail Blazers' job, which went to Chauncey Billups?

"Please don't hire me to check a box," she told the Associated Press earlier this month. "That's the worst thing you can do for me. Hire me because of my skill sets and coaching, who I am as a person, hire me for those."