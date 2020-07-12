Dave Hyde: A college football season on the brink due to COVID-19 — and it’s time to say so (copy)

That begs the question: Will Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the hands-down No. 1 pick in the NFL draft next spring, return for this shaky season? Will anyone projected in the first round? That adds another layer to what’s happening if a couple of dozen players like Miami defensive end Greg Rousseau say they’re sitting this one out.

That should be a consideration for them, too. When college administrators and coaches put players at the front line of risk they forfeit the idea of having the players’ best interest in mind. The campuses are empty yet practices go on. The cases rise but workouts aren’t stopped in most places.

No matter how much good the planning is from coaches and athletic departments, the plan can’t work. It relies on the kids acting properly. We’ve seen how that’s gone in places far beyond the athletic fields these days. Florida International had 12 football players test positive, and were sent into a 48-hour isolation while re-testing was done. Seven of them broke isolation, former trainer Kevin O’Neill said.

That’s the story all colleges have trouble with right now. It’s the reason Ohio State and North Carolina simply told kids to go home rather than pretend they can keep players healthy. The simple rule for colleges should be when the campuses are deemed safe again for classes, they’ll be safe again for sports.