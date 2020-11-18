Deer Trails: DNR deer biologists look to season for relief

Canania hunts, when he can, mainly on public land. While there are abundant deer most places and the quality of the deer amazes him, killing one is another thing entirely, he believes. Deer are sly animals.

“Sometimes my season is one of sacrificing hunting to deal with problems, but I’m still in the realm of hunting deer,” he said. “When I hear a shot, I hope the hunter got the deer. I perk up when I hear those shots. What I give up working I can gain back working with the public, hearing stories, and seeing smiling faces brought about by this special season.”

Canania often carries his grandfather’s pump 30-06 rifle he was unable to use until coming to Wisconsin where a rifle is permitted, not just shotguns.

Esser is excited, too, about this season, work or hunt. “I’m working for a healthy deer herd, healthy habitat, and being a better deer hunter,” he said. “Many of the crops are gone, making for a good season to see deer.”

Sighting and safety snow would help, too, but any precipitation may be rain, instead.

Even the 2019 season, which to some was a downer compared to opening weekend in 2018, may be a plus now.