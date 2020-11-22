Deer Trails: Taxidermy a chance for artists to show skills

Having studied art now makes everything come together in their minds, the composition, the flow of the mount, as well as the other parts of nature that may be worked in.

During college Amanda loved working in mixed media, which allows for experimentation, she said.

From diplomas in hand, these artists found Alex Lease at Outdoor Addiction near Blue Mounds in Dane County, along County Highway ID. They worked with him, first painting fishes and mammals’ eyes and grew into more and more of what a taxidermist does.

“We worked with other taxidermists, went to association meetings, studied dozens of videos and sought help from professionals when we weren’t sure during the last three years,” Zmyslo said.

Lease wanted to keep Outdoor Addiction a one-stop-shop where a deer hunter can donate a deer, get help registering it, have samples taken for CWD testing, cape out a deer head and, of course, have the venison processed. But he does more than manage the shop. He’s still working there in many of these subsets. “I’ll always be working,” he said.

These artists who became taxidermists have to continue to show they are good at taxidermy and art. “It’s all fitting together,” Allison said. “We’re recreating something.”

Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his fifth column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0