Deer Trails: Taxidermy a chance for artists to show skills

Animal taxidermy is a great deal about art, painting, sculpting, even creating scenery in some scenarios.
Although unusual, it should not be surprising that once in a while a college student, who is in love with art and can see no other profession but art, turns to learning the day-to-day business to mounting deer, sometimes using a different approach than some of taxidermists.
Amanda Zmyslo, 29, and Allison Oskin, 24, grew up in the Neenah area before heading off to Madison, Amanda to Edgewood College, and Allison to University of Wisconsin, then graduating with art degrees.
While neither artist/taxidermist came from a hunting family, they’ve ventured out, gone fishing, watched birds, studied live deer, basically done everything a hunter or angler does but not purchased a license or pulled a trigger.
“I love animals and am beginning to learn conservation and understand what our customers are saying and asking for,” Oskin said. “Some hunters get just a few mounts in a lifetime, others some every couple years, and I can help the ones who just say, ‘mount it,’ Still others come in with all the measurements on how they want every body part positioned.”
Zmyslo also really cares about what she does, loves animals and wants to make them look as real as possible, from their eyes to their body positions.
Having studied art now makes everything come together in their minds, the composition, the flow of the mount, as well as the other parts of nature that may be worked in.
During college Amanda loved working in mixed media, which allows for experimentation, she said.
From diplomas in hand, these artists found Alex Lease at Outdoor Addiction near Blue Mounds in Dane County, along County Highway ID. They worked with him, first painting fishes and mammals’ eyes and grew into more and more of what a taxidermist does.
“We worked with other taxidermists, went to association meetings, studied dozens of videos and sought help from professionals when we weren’t sure during the last three years,” Zmyslo said.
Lease wanted to keep Outdoor Addiction a one-stop-shop where a deer hunter can donate a deer, get help registering it, have samples taken for CWD testing, cape out a deer head and, of course, have the venison processed. But he does more than manage the shop. He’s still working there in many of these subsets. “I’ll always be working,” he said.
These artists who became taxidermists have to continue to show they are good at taxidermy and art. “It’s all fitting together,” Allison said. “We’re recreating something.”
Jerry Davis writes daily DeerTrails 11 times during the nine-day, gun deer season. This is his fifth column. Reach out to him at sivadjam@mhtc.net or 608.924.1112.
