From Babe Ruth to Lakers, a study in sporting disconnect

It was during the Great Depression that Babe Ruth is said to have uttered the quintessential tone-deaf comment by a professional athlete regarding salary demands.
Millions were out of work and plenty of those were going hungry because there was no governmental welfare state.
But Ruth, the star slugger of the New York Yankees, was up for a new contract and wanted $80,000, as he had been making the past few seasons.
Using an inflation calculator, that $80,000 in 1932 would equate to just a bit over $1.5 million of our depreciated 2020 dollars. This would indicate Babe was a steal back then as judged against the $4.36 million average Major League Baseball salary in 2019.
Still, sports writers of the time supposedly counseled Ruth that his contract demands were out of touch with the nation’s suffering. One noted that $80,000 would mean Ruth made more than President Herbert Hoover.
“What the hell has Hoover got to with this?” Ruth is reported to have said. “Anyway, I had a better year than he did.”
Almost 90 years later, professional athletes and their employers are grappling with money matters and how to avoid appearing to be insensitive as the ongoing COVID-19 situation has either placed seasons on hold, or postponed their openings.
Government money has been thrown at the overall problem in forms ranging from direct payments to individuals, to Small Business Administration loans that can be forgiven if companies maintain payroll.
Among the small businesses lining up to eat at the SBA trough was the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers, who qualified due to having only about 300 total employees. The Lakers franchise also is worth an estimated $4 billion.
There was predictable outrage when it became public the Lakers had taken a $4.6 million loan that helped deplete the initial amount made available to what arguably were more deserving small businesses. The Lakers blinked in the light of public scrutiny and gave back the money.
But the fact the Lakers wanted to take the money at all displayed Ruthian disconnect.
Fans from the Baby Boomer generation might recall a time when average professional athletes were not compensated like royalty.
The minimum NFL salary in 1970 was $9,000 for rookies and $10,000 for veterans. The average salary in the NFL that season was $23,000.
I remember talking about this with Tunch Ilkin during lunch one day at Three Rivers Stadium. He is a former offensive tackle for the Steelers and Green Bay Packers, who by the time of this conversation had moved on to become a media member.
Ilkin was recalling his salary in the early days, as a sixth-round draft pick in 1980, when he was well under the NFL average of $78,657. By 1993, the then 35-year-old Ilkin had signed a two-year, $2 million free-agent deal with the Green Bay Packers.
The argument is made, with some merit, that reporting average salaries overweights the outlier numbers, such as the $27.5 million the Minnesota Vikings paid quarterback Kirk Cousins last season.
But, even using the median measure — where half the salaries are above the number and half below — the NFL median salary back in 2017 was $860,000. The average was $2.7 million that season.
C.J. McCollum, vice president for the NBA Players Association, raised a lot of eyebrows when he lamented in early April, regarding the financial state of players, that out of 450 players “150 probably are living paycheck to paycheck.”
This is in a league for which the average 2019-20 salary is just under $7 million and the median is approximately $2.9 million.
There is much uncertainty on what will happen to player salaries of various professional sports leagues going forward.
According to one labor expert, the leagues have varying options open to them in terms of whether or not to pay players for games not played.
Add to that widespread speculation about games being played without paying spectators, at least to begin the reboot, and what salary adjustments that might inspire.
Members of the U.S. Women’s National Team in soccer, whose gender-discrimination claim over being paid less than the U.S. Men’s team has been ruled not to be worthy of a trial, likely will find this whole situation puzzling.
U.S. Soccer had argued in court that the men deserved more money due to their physical superiority and also because the men’s team has a tougher task playing before hostile crowds, even for some home games.
If there are no spectators for these games going forward, attorneys for the women’s team should have been able to argue — correctly — that the crowd point was null and void.
Here’s hoping that U.S. Soccer, should it lose on appeal, doesn’t join the Lakers in looking to the federal government for a bailout to help it deal with the financial setback.
Sam Ross Jr. writes for The Tribune-Democrat, Johnstown, Pa.
