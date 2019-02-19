Been cold enough for you? Ya, me too. But during this cold snap I was forced to go back and think about cold snaps like this in the past. So as I was going about my daily business I asked people my age and younger if they remembered winters from their childhood and their school age years. As the game show proclaims, “survey says ... “
The people remember winters having more snow than we have had now or in the last decade or so. Snow was present for deer hunting, Thanksgiving and Christmas. Temperatures like we had two weeks back were a more common occurrence. I remember my fifth-grade year when we had a snowstorm on a Sunday night and there was no school on Monday, most of January and until the second week of February.
We could count on right after the snow storms the temperature would drop to below zero for about three days, then it would warm up and the cycle would start again. School was canceled for snow but never for cold. You were expected to dress for the weather and you were sent outside for recess.
Now, to keep everyone honest, no, I did not walk five miles uphill both ways to get to school and return home. But I did stand safety patrol duty, bundled up with four layers of clothes and a scarf around my face. I remember the smell of wet wool and the fact my breath froze on the scarf. We were a different society then and it was a different time.
I was out and about Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of two weeks or so ago when it was 25 below or so. On Tuesday, the streets were literally empty and the shops were closed. In all reality, it was quieter than even Christmas Day. Many establishments had signs on the door proclaiming they were closed for the safety of the employees and the public.
According to those folks in the know, we were subject to the Polar Vortex. Again growing up it was “Arctic air” that had dropped out of Canada to freeze our buttocks. Modern day science can now show that the cause of our Polar Vortex temperatures occurs when warm air rises and displaces the Polar Vortex from over the Arctic Circle. That warm air is a consequence of sea temperature rising and of a rise in the overall temperature of the globe.
A certain governor from the state of Kentucky proclaimed that the youth of America and America in general was getting soft because schools were closed and mail delivery was suspended. In order to assure myself I went the that good old standby “The Farmers Almanac” to see what Kentucky has for weather.
To quote: “Due to its location, Kentucky has a moderate humid subtropical climate, with abundant rainfall. It has four distinct seasons, but rarely experiences the extreme cold as far northern states, nor the high heat of the states in the deep south. Temperatures extremely seldom drop below 0 degrees or rise above 100 degrees.”
To follow up, a little more review was needed, so to quote: “Average Temperatures for Louisville. Louisville’s coldest month is January when the average temperature overnight is 24.9 degrees. In July, the warmest month, the average day time temperature rises to 87 degrees.” Also, for the record, Kentucky gets nine inches of snow per year while the rest of the nation get 26. So to Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, go pound sand.
We live in the upper Midwest. While it is true that years ago schools and businesses never closed for cold weather, perhaps were have come to our senses. People have made great strides in predicting the weather and our media has come a long way to let know when dangerous weather is approaching.
Much was made of the farmers working outdoors to meet the needs of their dairy herds. The farmers I knew from my younger days had the same issues and concerns. Yet today, if you drive around Chippewa County, it is hard to compare the mega farms with the old time 80-cow dairy herd. It is neither better or worse, but it is different.
Spring is 32 days away. Let’s get to it!
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.