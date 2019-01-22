When Jayme Closs was located alive and well I was very surprised. Perhaps when we reach a certain age or have seen events similar to hers we tend to become cynical. See if you remember this sentence: “They have been affected by the skepticism of a skeptical age. They do not believe except they see.” That sentence is from an Editorial from the New York Sun dated Sept. 21, 1897. The sentence is part of a famous question “Please tell me the truth, is there a Santa Claus”
What in heavens name does Santa Claus have to do with Jayme Closs? Many things. As the news coverage expanded, as it went to the national stage, as people volunteered to search, when the county employees put up a Christmas remembrance tree, when the reward was increased to help find her and finally when the informational the semi-trailer was put on the road one could not help but lose faith.
As the days unfold more information will come out. With that information may come answers or the answers never come at all. The suspect is currently in the jail, being held on first-degree intentional homicide and kidnapping charges. Unfortunately, the road for him and Jayme Closs does not end there. If there is a trial, all the events of the day Jayme Closs lost her parents and was allegedly abducted by the suspect will be re-lived. It would be best for all if the evidence was so strong that a plea agreement will be reached and no trial will ever be held.
We live in a skeptical, cynical age. Our leaders seem very often incapable of telling the truth about anything. We have become used to press conferences that are but a recitation of talking points. If we are told the sun is up and the sky is blue we go out and check for ourselves. I often dread getting up in the morning to see what happened the night before or what happened at 5 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
Lately it appears to me that our lives are more and more out of control. If we look at the word cynical or cynicism you get the dictionary definition of “believing that people are motivated by self-interest; distrustful of human sincerity or integrity or concerned only with one’s own interests and typically disregarding accepted or appropriate standards in order to achieve them.” I believe this to be true cynicism is on the rise.
The man who wrote the editorial on Santa Claus mentioned above was named Francis Pharcellus Church. From all accounts he was the Andy Rooney (1919-2011; CBS 60 Minutes correspondent) of his time. A curmudgeonly, sardonic, childless writer who had no children and from some accounts did not even like them.
Church was a Civil War news correspondent which I am sure influenced his outlook on life. It appears that he held no religious belief nor was he particularly a charitable man. When the letter arrived from Virginia Hanlon asking her famous question, he was the lead editorial writer for the Sun and could not duck the assignment. Church’s 500-word reply to the question of Santa Claus’s existence is both a masterpiece of the English language and a reminder that faith in things is more important than cynicism will ever be in life.
Jayme Closs is home; unfortunately it is not the home she knew and loved. Jayme will have to rebuild her life and then go on with it. I am sure she will be bombarded with offers to tell or sell the story of her experience. She will have to grow up in a huge hurry. How she achieves that will be the responsibility of those who love and support her.
Perhaps the gift of Jayme Closs’s return to her family will bring a greater joy to Barron County than they have had in the recent past. Perhaps her return will break the cynicism of our national events and give us all a momentary uplift for our lives. We are not Francis Church; however we can take a moment to linger for awhile and believe in things we cannot see. Godspeed Jayme.
