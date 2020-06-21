Mark Bradley: Sports will be different. So will the sports media

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

ATLANTA — It’s a truism of sports journalism that readers don’t care what sportswriters endure to do what we do. We get paid to go to games. As jobs go, there are worse. As Red Smith, patron saint of sportswriters, said of his chosen profession: “It beats lifting things.”

This job, like many jobs, has changed over the past three months. As you’ve doubtless noticed, there have been no games. Our access to sports people has largely come through a series of Zoom-like video conferences. We’re getting closer to the time where actual games might again be played. We’re not entirely sure how those will look — will there be fans in the stands? — but we’re pretty sure about this part: The parameters of usual sports journalism will be reset.

The MLS is about to stage a we’re-back tournament at Disney World, suddenly the epicenter of sports. Were you inclined to cover that tournament as a reporter, here’s what you could do: Go to Disney and sit in the otherwise-empty stands, watch the game and then click on Zoom for postgame briefings. There’ll be no press box. There’ll be no in-person access to any player or coach over the duration of the event. All you’d gain by being there is being able to say, “I was there.”