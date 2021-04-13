Neal: For Twins, Wolves and Wild, Monday was the right day for a break

It was a decision made in the best interests of their respective franchises, fans, players and staff. Collectively, they arrived at the same conclusion: Monday was not the day to play games.

The Twins, Wolves and Wild were in contact with each other Monday morning, the day after the unnecessary death of Daunte Wright. They exchanged notes and shared feelings about the best way to proceed while a community grieved the loss of one of its own.

They also were in contact with local and state officials, as well as league offices. The Twins were aware that Minneapolis was considering installing a curfew but weren’t sure if it was going to happen. As the Twins prepared to play Boston at soggy Target Field, the decision was made to postpone the afternoon game.

Playing games Monday would have been a blunder. A community still aching from the killing of George Floyd last May just had its wound reopened.

“Our community has been through a lot,” Twins President Dave St. Peter said. “We have a trial taking place just blocks away from Target Field. Emotions across our community, emotions across our organization are raw. Based on the events of the last 24 hours and as information has started to come to light, playing a baseball game today felt a little less important.”