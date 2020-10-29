Outdoors: Challenging hike a good idea

The trail, filled breathtaking views so different than the Coulee Region, didn’t seem that steep. It’s rocky texture provided a surface you won’t find on trails at Hixon Forest or Perrot State Park, but it was easy to navigate.
Why then, did I find myself stopping, or at least slowing down, every 15 to 20 feet?
Two things: altitude and attraction.
A recent trip to Colorado, specifically Rocky Mountain National Park, was worth every minute of the 14-hour drive from La Crosse to Denver. Yes, I would do it again in a heartbeat despite the seemingly endless trek across Nebraska. In fact, if my niece and her husband will have us, count on seeing us next year.
With every twist of the trail, every opening in the pines and aspen trees, stunning views awaited you. No offense to 460-foot Brady’s Bluff at Perrot (love that spot), but hiking to within close range of Hallett Peak, elevation 12,713 feet, seemed like I was in a different world.
Well I was, sort of, as my pounding heart quickly informed me. Even though our 1.8-mile hike from Bear Lake Trailhead to Emerald Lake was short, it took us up another 650 feet in elevation. It doesn’t seem like much, but when the trailhead elevation is already at 9,475 feet, each foot beyond that gets your attention.
Don’t let that scare you, as hikers young and old, in great shape and not-so-great-shape, were tackling the 3.6-mile round-trip hike that featured spectacular views of three mountain lakes — Nymph Lake, Dream Lake and Emerald Lake. There is no crime in stopping to catch your breath, which we did often, while cranking your neck to absorb everything in a 180-degree view. That’s what I told my 66-year-old sister, anyway, as she motored up — and back down — the trail with ease.
The peaks, the flatirons, the snow (yes, even in the summer) and the vastness of Rocky Mountain National Park was inspiring yet humbling. It made me feel like a speck of dust in a windstorm.
A speck with a big smile, that is.
During breaks along the trail, we asked ourselves which lake we liked the best during what is a very popular hike. Yes, the only downfall, in my opinion, was the number of people we encountered on the trail. I guess that’s a small price to pay.
The first lake, Nymph Lake, was filled with what is called Pond Lilies, which certainly looked like Lily Pads in Lake Onalaska. It appeared to be a shallow lake, and a quick scan from the shoreline revealed no in-water activity.
The second lake, Dream Lake, held spectacular beauty as it was lined with pines, glacial rock formations and yes, trout feeding along the bank. It didn’t take long to spot a number of good-sized trout as the trail hugged the lake shore. The trout we saw wouldn’t rival the size of those in Timber Coulee near Westby, but hey, it was fun to see them dart through the crystal-clear and ice-cold water.
The third lake on the Bear Lake Trail, Emerald Lake, was at the base of Hallett Peak and Flattop Mountain, which stands 12,324 above sea level. It was deep, it was cold, and it allegedly displays an emerald color when the sun reflects off it. Allegedly, as when we were there, it was cloudy, windy and a bit chilly.
It didn’t take long to warm up once back on the trail, and going down the mountain tested different muscles in your legs, but proved far easier.
While it was just one, small hike in an area filled with hundreds of miles of hiking trails, it provided the inspiration to take longer, more challenging treks in the future. You can do the same much closer to home, as in the nearly 10 miles of hiking and multi-use trails at Hixon Forest, or the 12.5 miles of hiking trails at the 1,200-acre Perrot State Park near Trempealeau.
Hiking, whether you do it for exercise, for the chance to experience nature or to simply clear your mind, is something I’ve always enjoyed. If you haven’t done it, give it a try.
Until next time, take a hike.
Jeff Brown is an outdoors columnist for the River Valley Media Group
