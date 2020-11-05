Outdoors commentary: Arentz has seemingly done it all

If it rolls on four wheels, he’s likely sold it or one like it. If it runs on four legs, he’s likely watched it with his eyes, on a trail camera, or through the crosshairs of a scope. If it’s spherical in shape, he’s one of La Crosse’s best at coaxing it where to land.

There isn’t much Gene “Geno” Arentz hasn’t tried, and succeeded, at doing.

“I kind of live life to the fullest and have fun every day,” Arentz said. “Attitude makes everything. And if you have good friends around, good things happen.”

The 54-year-old Arentz, who grew up on the North Side, is probably best known for his smooth, patient and highly effective sales pitch, as he is hands-down one of La Crosse’s most prolific car sales representatives. One who is approaching 10,000 vehicle sales over the past 38 years.

If you want it, he’ll get it, and sell it to you. And if he’s sold one to you, he’s handwritten your name, number and what you bought into one of two thick notebooks.

It’s what he does, who he is.