Outdoors commentary: Huseboe's story an interesting one

And believe me, Eric knows every shed he has and how – and where – to find more.

“At first I was like everybody else shed hunting. I took off walking, and walked many, many miles without much success. It’s like anything you do, you do it wrong and you get terrible results,” Eric said. “Maybe you will get lucky now and then. You have to ask yourself: Why did I fail? Why did I have success? You start putting factors together to determine the best result.”

That analytical approach allowed Eric to step back, think about the big picture, and change how he went about collecting sheds.

“The older I got I did more hunting (overall). The shed things comes out to be same exact thing – a random walk and your odds are pretty slim (of finding a shed),” Eric said. “All the homework paid off, as good shed hunters, they are paying attention to where deer are yarded up right now.

“Food sources are your No. 1 area. Leave it alone right now so you don’t pressure it, as 80 percent of your sheds can come from one area. If you take off on a walk on a whim, you’ll have limited, if any, success. If you have done the scouting, the homework, you are rewarded 50-to-1 in terms of your chances.”