Outdoors commentary: La Crosse fishing scene booming

If you haven’t gathered it by now, fishing is a big-time business -- here and across the country. We’re still not up to the level of the South, but we’re gaining ground.

Still, the question lingers: why La Crosse? With thousands of other sites that feature lakes and rivers full of fish, why do tournament series like the biggie -- Major League Fishing -- choose La Crosse?

“We want to put our anglers on the best fishing at the best time of the year. Going to the upper Mississippi in August really shines that,” Mulone said. “We know the fishing will be great as much as the knowing the host community, the greater La Crosse CVB with A.J. (Frels, executive director or LACVB) and Jeremiah (Burish), who are our host contacts, they get the fishing industry and importance of it.

“There honestly is some familiarity with the anglers, too, knowing they will catch fish. They don’t want to go to a place so tough to catch fish. They want to be able to enjoy their time on the river and off it in La Crosse. Fishing that time of year will be a lot of fun.”

Having an aggressive convention and visitors bureau plays a big part, too, Mulone said. La Crosse, he said, wants MLF fishing in its backyard. That partnership has been solidified with Burish on board.