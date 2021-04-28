Outdoors commentary: Local outdoors scene suits Young family

Like kayaking – the kids, when smaller, used to ride along, propped up in the kayak’s storage hatches – and fly fishing. The couple discovered fly fishing while in Rochester, as they would make frequent trips to different branches of the Whitewater River near St. Charles and Elba, Minn.

Now, they make treks to streams in the Coon Valley area, such as Timber Coulee and Spring Coulee. It’s still fun to catch fish, but there is so much more to the trips now.

“It’s hard not to have joy when your kids are laughing uncontrollably trying to catch tadpoles in a spring fed creek as your wife simultaneously has a beautiful trout on the line and the sun is setting over one of the many gorgeous driftless coulees,” Jesse Young said. “It’s an oasis for the mind and soul that is needed in times like this.”

The couple mixes the enjoyment they experience with learning moments for their kids. It’s a win-win situation.

“When we are out on the trails, I get to take advantage of the time with them (kids) to stop and look at something and let them ask questions. I don’t know a lot of things, but I am learning with them,” Lisa Young said.