Outdoors commentary: Onalaska's Jake Hegge an international ultrarunner

Nearly four decades ago, I innocently walked into forbidden territory — the medical tent — during an ironman event in Austin, Minn. Yes, those swim, cycle and run out-of-body experiences that some humans are driven to do.
Two professional athletes from California, Scott Molina and Scott Tinley, instantly knew I was out of my element and in an area that was supposed to be a restricted.
Yet, they politely answered my questions.
I bring this up because Molina, who set a world record that day in an event that consisted of a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride capped with a full marathon (26.2 miles), would go on to win the World Ironman Championships four years later.
Tinley, meanwhile, became a two-time Hawaii Ironman champion who was later inducted into the Ironman Hall of Fame.
Why does this matter?
Enter Jake Hegge, an Onalaska man who I knew was an ultrarunner, but had no clue as to the elite level he competes at — in this country, and beyond — until a recent interview. Hegge, an unassuming 29-year-old who could be your neighbor in Greens Coulee, competes in ultramarathons — races longer than a traditional 26.2 marathon — across the United States and Europe.
Déjà vu hit me harder than a Mike Tyson left hook.
I had no clue this guy was this good and has been for a decade. You’d never know it by talking to him, which I’m gathering must be a prerequisite among these type of athletes.
Humbleness, it seems, rules.
A quick internet research revealed Hegge won the St. Croix 40 Winter Event in Hinckley, Minn., in 2019 (out of 41 entrants) and again in 2020 (38 entrants). Yes, he ran 40 miles in minus 16 degrees through the night (the race started at 6 p.m.) in 6 hours, 29 minutes, 20 seconds in January of 2020.
“The St. Croix 40 is a nice way to break up the winter, as winter races, they have their own unique challenges,” said Hegge, a physical therapist and co-owner of Dynamic Performance and Therapy, along with Diane Klos and Matt Haberl.
“It is super unique in that there are checkpoints along the race where you have to demonstrate survival skills. Say, take out your (propane) tank, hook it up, and show you can use your stove and make sure it boils water.
“And you have to show you can unpack and climb into your tent, then pack it up again.”
All the while the clock is ticking, and your heart rate slows from what was moments before pumping strongly during an exhilarating run. The faster you do the tasks, the better.
The biggest challenge, Hegge said, wasn’t running the snow-covered and often slippery trail, but managing his body temperature during the run through darkness, and the survival tests.
“You want to be dressed well — it is always a race — so the challenge is you don’t want to push yourself too hard and start sweating, then get chilled,” Hegge said. “You get chilled and it’s game over.”
Hegge did get chilled during the five minutes it took him to set up his tent, so he put another jacket on. Turns out it was too much, as he started sweating — then got chilled when he took it off.
“I had two choices — take it (jacket) off and get chilled, or sweat it out. I chose to sweat it out. We were about 22 miles from the finish.”
Interesting story, right?
But get this: further research reveals that this guy not only qualified for — and finished — the world-renowned Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc in the French Alps, but he was 86th overall in 2017 in the 100k (62-mile) event. This is a race where 42 percent of its highly qualified entrants dropped out in 2016, and 34 percent in 2017, which is no wonder considering it covers an elevation climb of 33,000 feet.
“That (Ultra-Trail du Mont Blanc) is the world championships, per se, of trail running,” Hegge said. “There are several different distances, and it (course) runs from France to Italy to Switzerland and back to France.
“The race I did, it was absolutely amazing. I think part of the fun is you have the biggest, most daunting adventure in front of you and you don’t know exactly how you will react. I did as much training as I could, and you see what your mind and body can go up against.”
Hooked yet?
This guy’s worthy of a book and he’s just 29. And he lives right here, in the Coulee Region, with us. Most of us, I would bet, have never heard of this man, who grew up in Verona, Wis., near Madison. A person who was persuaded to join the cross country team in seventh grade by his middle school sweetheart (his words), who later became his wife.
Yes, Becca, a runner herself may have gotten Jake into running, but boy has he ever taken off since.
In fact, he’s light years from where he was in high school, where he ran cross country and track until his senior year, when he decided to give trail running a shot.
“One of the things I always dealt with in high school was getting injured. I would always get hurt at some point in the season, and then I wasn’t super motivated to train for track by my senior year,” Hegge said. “I fell in love with nature, so-to-speak, after I had done some trail running.
“Doing that, I noticed I was getting stronger and injuries were less frequent. A big perk of coming to La Crosse was all the trails and bluffs, with so much training possible.”
Another perk, of course, was UW-La Crosse’s physical therapy program. Hegge earned an undergraduate degree in Exercise & Sports Science from UW-L in 2013, then spent three more years in the college’s physical therapy program before graduating.
After completing an internship, he had a number of job offers across the country, but decided to come back to La Crosse. His wife had moved here during his post-graduate studies, his in-laws had moved here, and it just seemed right.
Problem was, he had no job.
“There was no job for me here, so I made one,” Hegge said, matter-of-factly. “Myself and two others — Diane Klos and Matt Haberl — opened up a practice.
“It has been almost five years, and I started fresh out of school. It has been totally worth it. The possibility to see something like that happen, to do it, has been great. That’s how I roll.”
And he’s continued to roll through more than 50 ultra-running events, including more than a half-dozen 100-milers. That doesn’t mean he’s forgotten his first one — the Chippewa 50k, a 31-mile race in Chippewa Falls, Wis.
“I literally had no idea what I was doing out there, or how much food and water I should be taking in,” Hegge said. “I had a pretty good 25 miles before I bonked (hit the wall). It was a mental hurdle, but it is part of the process.
“You will get over it. You slow down your pace, regroup, refuel and rehydrate, then hope your second wind comes into play. The 100-milers, you hope you get a third and fourth wind.
“All I know is I was hooked and did another 50k (race) two weeks later.”
Now, a decade later, he’s a season veteran and elite ultrarunner who is looking forward to the Cruel Jewel, a 106-mile race set for May 14 in the Chattahooche National Forest in the northern Georgia mountains. A race where there is 33,000 feet of elevation gain, then loss, before it finishes.
“I have done big races like this, but this one will be a little different coming from Wisconsin at that time of year,” Hegge said. “It will fairly hot and humid, even in May, there.
“The way I look at it, it is more of a personal challenge, not just pushing your body physically, but mentally as well,” said Hegge, who also runs another business — Trail Transformation — that helps runners make the transition to trail running. “We bring some of the physical therapy side into it to help people make the transition.”
While Hegge’s very busy with running two businesses, his home life is about to get busier, too. In addition to a soon-to-be 2-year-old boy named Liam, Becca — who is a fourth-grade teacher in Sparta — and Jake are expecting another child in April.
“That is the next big thing, having a second child in April,” Hegge said.
It’s another transition that Hegge is eager and ready to take on. And it’s a good bet he, and Becca, will handle it well.
That’s the way they roll.
Jeff Brown, a former longtime sports editor for the Tribune, is a freelance outdoors writer. Send him story ideas at outdoorstrib@gmail.com