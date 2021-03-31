Reusse: Year 5 under Derek Falvey, Twins keep breaking baseball's norms to develop talent

Forty is key number

We found out near the end of its first spring training how differently a Falvey-led organization would operate with personnel decisions. ByungHo Park, in his second year after being signed from the Korean Baseball Organization, had a phenomenal Grapefruit League burst of power.

There is a 100% chance that in any other Twins spring training, dating to 1961 in Orlando, the Park of 2017 would have “won a job” on the Opening Day roster. On March 30, Park was called into Paul Molitor’s office, where he was informed by the manager and Falvey that he would be remaining on the roster of the Class AAA Rochester Red Wings.

The Twins kept Tyler Duffey as a 13th pitcher over Park as a DH. The decision was savaged by Twin Cities sports columnists. Then, Park spent the season in Rochester, did just OK, and returned to the KBO starting in 2018.

The early wonderment over the Park decision was replaced by lessons:

The 40-man roster was what counted with the Falvey operation, not the 25-man (now 26) for Opening Day. The Twins’ analysis told them Park’s power surge was based on spring training pitching, that it wasn’t a swing made for success in the big leagues. Also: Placing him on the 40-man could cost a player they didn’t want to lose.