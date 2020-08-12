Souhan: Gophers, Big Ten led by voices of reason, not greed

Warren, Gabel and the Big Ten didn’t face a difficult decision, just an expensive one. Minnesota and the Big Ten and college football in general will lose, cumulatively, hundreds of millions of dollars.

Don’t get mad at those charged with making the only rational decision available to them. Get mad at those who killed college football: Americans who haven’t been willing to make the grand sacrifice of wearing masks or socially distancing during a pandemic.

Sadly, there appears to be a massive overlap in fans screaming that they need their college football and those whose behavior killed the fall schedule.

Meanwhile, millionaire college football coaches continue to embarrass themselves. Saban said that players would be safer at the football complex at Alabama than conducting their normal lives, which is at best a wild guess, and probably a bad one.

Coyle said that he hasn’t even heard talk of running a football program in a bubble. He didn’t say, “Because that would be crazy,” but you could guess that’s what he was thinking.

College football might yet remain in the news in the coming months. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence at once promoted the hashtag #WeWantToPlay and the notion that college football players should form a players association.