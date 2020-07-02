Tim Dahlberg: Fans may not like what they see on return to stands

Tickets must be paid for with credit cards that can be traced to individual fans, and the KBO also is considering requiring ticket buyers to register with smartphone QR codes.

Big Brother not only wants to know where you sit but when you stand.

Fans will be scanned for fevers and at least every other seat will be left empty to help social distancing. That would ordinarily leave enough space to set a hot dog down, but there will be no food allowed in the stands.

No beer, either, because fans who drink tend to be more boisterous than those who don’t. Fans will be discouraged from cheering loudly, singing or even yelling insults at opposing players lest they spray someone nearby with droplets.

Of course, everyone must wear masks at all times. And if a fan is confirmed as a COVID-19 patient during a game, the KBO will immediately suspend play and shut down the stadium for sanitation and trace the person’s contacts.

So many rules, so many restrictions.

Just figuring out a way to pack up the minivan and take the family to a game will be stressful enough. Figuring out a way to safely get them to the bathroom during the game might be even tougher.