Chippewa Falls’ Union Station was the hub of transportation, tourism and industry in Chippewa Falls, as former Herald reporter Ralph Christofferson details in the Sept. 8, 1990 column below.
Union Station
You might say, “What Union Station?” Believe it or not, during the latter part of the last century and until the Wissota dam was being built, we had a Union Station for two railroads, near the junction of Bay and River streets.
The Soo Line depot did a thriving business at the depot on the way from Chicago to the west and the St. Paul vicinity. The Milwaukee Railroad stopped in the area as well and had depot facilities there so I imagine that is where the name, Union Station, came from.
When the dam at Wissota was being built (1915-1917) the bridges over Duncan Creek and the Chippewa River were removed. The concrete supports on piers near Duncan Creek on Bridge Street, south of its intersection with River Street, once supported railroad tracks.
When Lake Wissota was being impounded, a new railroad line had to be constructed, east of us. The new Soo Line depot was on the south side above our Memorial Bridge.
There were times Union Station was busy with passengers arriving and departing the trains along with our Interurban street car, which traveled between the entrance to Irvine Park and Eau Claire. Horse drawn carriages were also there to transport travelers to their final destinations.
This section of Chippewa Falls was very important to our city and to our economy before 1920. Four hotels were in the immediate area. The Sheeley place near our Memorial Bridge, the Ottawa House and Cardinal Hotel were in the same block on River Street as the depot and the Chippewa Hotel. River Street was very important to Chippewa’s economy in more ways than one. The top wheelers and dealers in the U.S. lumber industry carried on business transactions in their building on the corner of Bay and River streets.
(This building was originally the office building of the Chippewa Lumber and Boom Company).
Waste from the city’s sewage system was once directed into the Chippewa River from the end of Bay Street. A friend long ago said they caught catfish at the place the sewer entered the river. I wonder if they ate the fish.
In my opinion the Union Station should have been saved. History, culture and our roots swirled around the area for about 40 years. Our track record as wreckers has been all too good. Saving, maintaining and improving historical places has received a shameful treatment by city and county officials. It is a good thing that private citizens and businesses have not been so short sighted.
