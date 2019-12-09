{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE MEN

ASSOCIATED PRESS TOP 25

First-place votes in parentheses

;Record;Pts;Prev.

1. Louisville (55);9-0;1591;1

2. Kansas (4);7-1;1486;2

3. Ohio St. (5);9-0;1464;6

4. Maryland;10-0;1428;3

5. Michigan;8-1;1286;4

6. Gonzaga;10-1;1235;9

7. Duke;9-1;1232;10

8. Kentucky;7-1;1170;8

9. Virginia;8-1;1060;5

10. Oregon;7-2;905;13

11. Baylor;7-1;872;18

12. Auburn;8-0;836;14

13. Memphis;8-1;756;15

14. Dayton;7-1;672;19

15. Arizona;9-1;654;12

16. Michigan St.;6-3;637;11

17. North Carolina;6-3;615;7

18. Butler;9-0;529;24

19. Tennessee;7-1;455;21

20. Villanova;7-2;285;23

21. Florida St.;8-2;253;17

22. Seton Hall;6-3;250;16

23. Xavier;9-1;216;—

24. Colorado;7-1;210;20

25. San Diego St.;10-0;197;—

Others receiving votes: Utah St. 160, Washington 144, Purdue 130, Indiana 13, Marquette 11, Liberty 9, Saint Mary's (Cal) 8, Texas 6, Florida 5, Penn St. 5, Georgetown 4, Richmond 3, West Virginia 3, LSU 2, DePaul 1, Duquesne 1, VCU 1.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

