College football: Top 25

Football
Top 25
COLLEGE
USA TODAY/AFCA COACHES POLL
Rank Team Pts 1st
1 Alabama 1621 63
2 Clemson 1508 0
3 Oklahoma 1481 2
4 Ohio State 1435 0
5 Georgia 1386 0
6 Texas A&M 1286 0
7 Notre Dame 1139 0
8 Iowa State 1131 0
9 North Carolina 999 0
10 Cincinnati 979 0
11 Florida 870 0
12 Oregon 842 0
13 Louisiana State 664 0
14 Southern California 655 0
15 Wisconsin 654 0
16 Miami 575 0
17 Indiana 573 0
18 Iowa 554 0
19 Texas 427 0
20 Penn State 422 0
21 Washington 404 0
22 Oklahoma State 216 0
23 UL Lafayette 153 0
24 Coastal Carolina 150 0
25 Mississippi 149 0
Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.
Baseball
MLB
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 —
Boston 65 49 .570 4
New York 62 50 .554 6
Toronto 60 50 .545 7
Baltimore 38 72 .345 29
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 67 46 .593 —
Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½
Detroit 54 60 .474 13½
Kansas City 48 63 .432 18
Minnesota 48 65 .425 19
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 66 46 .589 —
Oakland 64 48 .571 2
Seattle 59 54 .522 7½
Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10
Texas 39 73 .348 27
Monday’s results
Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3
Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1
N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings
Tuesday’s results
L.A. Angels at Toronto, (n), 1st game
Detroit at Baltimore, (n)
Oakland at Cleveland, (n)
Tampa Bay at Boston, (n)
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, (n)
Colorado at Houston, (n)
N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, (n)
Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n), 2nd game
Texas at Seattle, (n)
Wednesday’s games
Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 12:10 p.m.
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.
Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 6:05 p.m.
Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 6:10 p.m.
Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 8:38 p.m.
Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 9:10 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.
Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.
Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 59 53 .527 —
Atlanta 57 55 .509 2
New York 56 55 .505 2½
Washington 50 62 .446 9
Miami 47 66 .416 12½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 66 46 .589 —
Cincinnati 61 52 .540 5½
St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½
Chicago 52 61 .460 14½
Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Francisco 71 41 .634 —
Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4
San Diego 65 49 .570 7
Colorado 51 61 .455 20
Arizona 35 78 .310 36½
Monday’s results
San Diego 8, Miami 3
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.
Tuesday’s results
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 1st game
L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. (n)
St. Louis at Pittsburgh, (n)
Washington at N.Y. Mets, (n)
Cincinnati at Atlanta, (n)
Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 2nd game
Colorado at Houston, (n)
Arizona at San Francisco, (n)
Miami at San Diego, (n)
Wednesday’s games
Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 3:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 6:05 p.m.
St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 6:05 p.m.
Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 6:20 p.m.
Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.
Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 8:45 p.m.