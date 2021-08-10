 Skip to main content
College football: Top 25
Football

Top 25

COLLEGE

USA TODAY/AFCA COACHES POLL

Rank Team Pts 1st

1 Alabama 1621 63

2 Clemson 1508 0

3 Oklahoma 1481 2

4 Ohio State 1435 0

5 Georgia 1386 0

6 Texas A&M 1286 0

7 Notre Dame 1139 0

8 Iowa State 1131 0

9 North Carolina 999 0

10 Cincinnati 979 0

11 Florida 870 0

12 Oregon 842 0

13 Louisiana State 664 0

14 Southern California 655 0

15 Wisconsin 654 0

16 Miami 575 0

17 Indiana 573 0

18 Iowa 554 0

19 Texas 427 0

20 Penn State 422 0

21 Washington 404 0

22 Oklahoma State 216 0

23 UL Lafayette 153 0

24 Coastal Carolina 150 0

25 Mississippi 149 0

Others receiving votes: Utah 145; Northwestern 120; Arizona State 90; Auburn 84; Liberty 68; Brigham Young 53; Texas Christian 48; Michigan 30; Central Florida 29; NC State 27; Boise State 27; Kentucky 20; San Jose State 18; Army 13; Virginia Tech 9; Missouri 8; UCLA 7; Tulsa 6; Pittsburgh 6; Boston College 6; Houston 5; Ball State 5; West Virginia 4; Southern Methodist 4; Appalachian State 4; UAB 3; Arkansas 3; Nevada 2; Mississippi State 2; Air Force 2; Stanford 1; Marshall 1; Florida State 1; California 1.

Baseball

MLB

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 68 44 .607 —

Boston 65 49 .570 4

New York 62 50 .554 6

Toronto 60 50 .545 7

Baltimore 38 72 .345 29

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 67 46 .593 —

Cleveland 55 55 .500 10½

Detroit 54 60 .474 13½

Kansas City 48 63 .432 18

Minnesota 48 65 .425 19

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 66 46 .589 —

Oakland 64 48 .571 2

Seattle 59 54 .522 7½

Los Angeles 56 56 .500 10

Texas 39 73 .348 27

Monday’s results

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

Chicago White Sox 11, Minnesota 1

N.Y. Yankees 8, Kansas City 6, 11 innings

Tuesday’s results

L.A. Angels at Toronto, (n), 1st game

Detroit at Baltimore, (n)

Oakland at Cleveland, (n)

Tampa Bay at Boston, (n)

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, (n)

Colorado at Houston, (n)

N.Y. Yankees at Kansas City, (n)

Toronto at L.A. Angels, (n), 2nd game

Texas at Seattle, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Chicago White Sox (Lynn 10-3) at Minnesota (Ober 1-1), 12:10 p.m.

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Kansas City (Singer 3-7), 1:10 p.m.

Detroit (Skubal 7-10) at Baltimore (Harvey 6-10), 6:05 p.m.

Oakland (Montas 9-8) at Cleveland (Quantrill 3-2), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 6-4) at Boston (Eovaldi 9-7), 6:10 p.m.

Toronto (Manoah 4-1) at L.A. Angels (Bundy 2-8), 8:38 p.m.

Texas (Howard 0-3) at Seattle (Anderson 5-8), 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Oakland at Cleveland, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Baltimore, 3:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston, 3:10 p.m.

Texas at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Chicago White Sox, 6:15 p.m.

Toronto at L.A. Angels, 8:38 p.m.

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Philadelphia 59 53 .527 —

Atlanta 57 55 .509 2

New York 56 55 .505 2½

Washington 50 62 .446 9

Miami 47 66 .416 12½

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Milwaukee 66 46 .589 —

Cincinnati 61 52 .540 5½

St. Louis 55 56 .495 10½

Chicago 52 61 .460 14½

Pittsburgh 41 71 .366 25

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Francisco 71 41 .634 —

Los Angeles 67 45 .598 4

San Diego 65 49 .570 7

Colorado 51 61 .455 20

Arizona 35 78 .310 36½

Monday’s results

Cleveland 9, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 8, Miami 3

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, ppd.

Tuesday’s results

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 1st game

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m. (n)

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, (n)

Washington at N.Y. Mets, (n)

Cincinnati at Atlanta, (n)

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, (n), 2nd game

Colorado at Houston, (n)

Arizona at San Francisco, (n)

Miami at San Diego, (n)

Wednesday’s games

Colorado (Senzatela 2-8) at Houston (Valdez 7-3), 1:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 6-10) at San Diego (Weathers 4-4), 3:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Price 4-1) at Philadelphia (Gibson 8-3), 6:05 p.m.

St. Louis (Wainwright 10-6) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 3-6), 6:05 p.m.

Washington (Ross 5-9) at N.Y. Mets (Hill 6-4), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Miley 9-4) at Atlanta (Toussaint 1-2), 6:20 p.m.

Milwaukee (Burnes 6-4) at Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 5-10), 7:05 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 7-8) at San Francisco (Gausman 10-5), 8:45 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Washington at N.Y. Mets, 11:10 a.m.

St. Louis at Pittsburgh, 11:35 a.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Philadelphia, 12:05 p.m.

Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 1:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at Atlanta, 4:10 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at San Francisco, 8:45 p.m.

