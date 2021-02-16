High school basketball: Associated Press boys rankings

HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Kimberly (9);20-2;90;1
2. Neenah;22-2;79;2
3. Wauwatosa East;17-3;72;3
4. Brookfield Central;18-5;64;4
5. Brookfield East;19-4;55;5
6. River Falls;17-2;42;6
7. Cedarburg;19-3;35;7
8. De Pere;19-3;28;8
9. Franklin;19-5;14;9
10. Waunakee;14-5;6;NR
Others receiving votes: Milton 3, Menomonee Falls 2, Fond du Lac 2, Waukesha West 2, Stevens Point 1.
DIVISION 2
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Onalaska (9);14-0;90;1
2. Pewaukee;21-3;80;2
3. Wisconsin Lutheran;18-2;72;3
4. Monroe;13-1;59;5
5. Whitefish Bay;20-3;48;4
6. Medford;22-2;44;6
7. Wisconsin Dells;13-1;33;7
8. Lake Mills;19-5;28;9
9. Appleton Xavier;19-4;18;NR
10. Edgerton;20-4;7;NR
Others receiving votes: East Troy 6, Freedom 6, Whitnall 2, Seymour 1, Evansville 1.
DIVISION 3
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Racine St. Catherine's (9);22-1;90;1
2. Lake Country Lutheran;21-081;2
3. Cameron;19-1;63;4
4. Oostburg;20-1;61;5
5. St. John's Northwestern;18-6;53;3
6. Saint Croix Central;19-2;50;6
7. Wrightstown;20-4;36;8
8. Darlington;18-4;32;9
9. Lakeside Lutheran;18-4;20;T10
10. Richland Center;13-5;4;NR
Others receiving votes: Kiel 3, Maple Northwestern 1, Milwaukee Academy of Science 1.
DIVISION 4
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Cuba City (6);17-2;87;1
2. Sheboygan Luth. (2);22-2;77;3
3. The Prairie School;19-3;72;2
4. Blair-Taylor (1);20-1;69;4
5. Edgar;19-2;49;6
6. Clear Lake;19-0;40;8
7. Oshkosh Lourdes Acad.;19-5;32;5
8. Bangor;18-2;22;10
9. Randolph;20-3;15;NR
10. Manitowoc Roncalli;16-5;11;7
Others receiving votes: Cashton 6, Fennimore 6, Onalaska Luther 4, Hurley 3, Manitowoc Lutheran 1, River Ridge 1.
DIVISION 5
School;Record;Points;Previous
1. Hustisford (5);12-3;86;1
2. Marshfield Columbus (3);18-5;78;4
3. Monticello;14-3;71;2
4. Chippewa Falls McDonell(1);12-4;64;3
5. Wauzeka-Steuben;12-2;54;5
6. Almond-Bancroft;11-4;49;6