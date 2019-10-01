{{featured_button_text}}

HIGH SCHOOL

ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS

The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.

LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment 900 and higher)

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Muskego (8);6-0;88;1

2, Kimberly;6-0;75;2

3, Bay Port (1);6-0;73;3

4, Waunakee;6-0;65;4

5, Madison Memorial;6-0;45;6

6, Fond du Lac;5-1;34;7

7, Menomonie;6-0;28;8

8, Waterford;6-0;20;9

9, Mequon Homestead;5-1;17;5

10, Hartford;6-0;15;NR

Others receiving votes: DeForest 12. Franklin 6. Onalaska 6. Holmen 5. West De Pere 5. Hortonville 1.

MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Stratford (9);6-0;90;2

2, Amherst;6-0;75;3

3, Freedom;6-0;66;5

4, Lodi;6-0;57;6

5, Racine St. Catherine's;5-1;53;1

6, Wrightstown;5-1;37;7

7, St. Croix Central;5-1;25;9

8, NB Eisenhower;5-1;22;8

9, Lake Mills;5-1;21;10

10, Waukesha Cath. Mem.;4-2;19;4

Others receiving votes: Kiel 8. Sparta 8. Grafton 7. Reedsburg 2. New Berlin West 1. Maple Northwestern 1. Horicon/Hustisford 1. Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau 1. Evansville 1.

SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and lower)

School;Record;Pts.;Previous

1, Racine Lutheran (9);6-0;90;1

2, Edgar;6-0;69;3

3, Bangor;6-0;67;4

tie, Black Hawk;6-0;67;2

5, Eau Claire Regis;6-0;52;5

6, Mineral Point;6-0;46;6

7, Hilbert;6-0;36;7

8, Johnson Creek;6-0;28;8

9, Lancaster;6-0;23;9

10, Abbotsford;6-0;9;10

Others receiving votes: Mondovi 6. Oshkosh Lourdes 1. Fond du Lac Springs 1.

