HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS RANKINGS
The poll includes first-place votes in parentheses, season record, total points and last week’s ranking, as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers. Teams are arranged in three divisions of equal size based on current enrollments.
LARGE DIVISION (Enrollment of 900 and more)
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1. Muskego (7);8-0;78;1
2, Kimberly;8-0;68;2
3, Bay Port (1);8-0;61;3
4, Waunakee;8-0;57;4
5, Madison Memorial;8-0;45;5
6, Fond du Lac;7-1;37;6
7, Waterford;8-0;24;7
8, DeForest;8-0;19;9
9, Hartford;8-0;16;8
10, West De Pere;8-0;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Franklin 8, Onalaska 7, Menomonie 4, Holmen 2, Hortonville 1, Pulaski 1.
MEDIUM DIVISION (Enrollment 301-899)
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Stratford (8);8-0;80;1
2, Amherst;7-0;65;2
3, Freedom;8-0;60;3
4, Racinie St. Catherine's;7-1;57;4
5, New Berlin Eisenhower;7-1;47;7
6, Lake Mills;7-1;31;10
tie, Waukesha Cath. Mem.;6-2;31;8
8, Sparta;7-1;11;NR
9, Lake Country Luth.;7-1;9;NR
10, Kiel;8-0;7;NR
tie, Northwestern;8-0;7;NR
tie, Medford;8-0;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Wrightstown 6, G-E-T 5, New Berlin West 4, St. Croix Central 4, Grafton 2, Cedar Grove/Belgium 2, Edgerton 2, Lodi 1, Reedsburg 1, Plymouth 1.
SMALL DIVISION (Enrollment 300 and less)
School;Record;Pts.;Previous
1, Racine Luth. (8);8-0;80;1
2, Bangor;8-0;66;3
3, Black Hawk/Warren;8-0;57;4
4, Edgar;7-1;52;2
5, Eau Claire Regis;8-0;47;5
6, Mineral Point;8-0;39;6
7, Hilbert;8-0;37;7
8, Lancaster;8-0;28;9
9, Abbotsford;8-0;10;T10
tie, Mondovi;8-0;10;T10
Others receiving votes: Fond du Lac Springs 8. Oshkosh Lourdes 6.