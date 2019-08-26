MLB
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
New York;85;47;.644;—
Tampa Bay;76;56;.576;9
Boston;70;62;.530;15
Toronto;53;80;.398;32½
Baltimore;43;88;.328;41½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct.;GB
Minnesota;79;51;.608;—
Cleveland;76;55;.580;3½
Chicago;60;70;.462;19
Kansas City;46;85;.351;33½
Detroit;39;89;.305;39
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Houston;85;47;.644;—
Oakland;74;55;.574;9½
Texas;64;68;.485;21
Los Angeles;63;70;.474;22½
Seattle;56;75;.427;28½
Sunday’s Games
Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3
Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8 (10)
Minnesota 7, Detroit 4
Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0
Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2
Seattle 3, Toronto 1
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Oakland at Kansas City, late
N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, late
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 7:10 p.m.
Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 7:15 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.
Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:07 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 9:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Atlanta;80;52;.606;—
Washington;73;57;.562;6
Philadelphia;67;62;.519;11½
New York;67;63;.515;12
Miami;47;82;.364;31½
Central Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
St. Louis;71;58;.550;—
Chicago;69;61;.531;2½
Milwaukee;67;63;.515;4½
Cincinnati;60;69;.465;11
Pittsburgh;55;75;.423;16½
West Division
;W;L;Pct;GB
Los Angeles;86;46;.652;—
San Francisco;65;65;.500;20
Arizona;65;66;.496;20½
San Diego;60;69;.465;24½
Colorado;58;73;.443;27½
Sunday’s Games
Miami 3, Philadelphia 2
Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1
Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8
St. Louis 11, Colorado 4
Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2
Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, (11)
San Diego 3, Boston 1
San Francisco 5, Oakland 4
N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.
Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, late
St. Louis at Milwaukee, late
Cincinnati at Miami, late
Arizona at San Francisco, late
L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 6:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 6:40 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.
Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 8:45 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.
