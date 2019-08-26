{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;85;47;.644;—

Tampa Bay;76;56;.576;9

Boston;70;62;.530;15

Toronto;53;80;.398;32½

Baltimore;43;88;.328;41½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct.;GB

Minnesota;79;51;.608;—

Cleveland;76;55;.580;3½

Chicago;60;70;.462;19

Kansas City;46;85;.351;33½

Detroit;39;89;.305;39

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;85;47;.644;—

Oakland;74;55;.574;9½

Texas;64;68;.485;21

Los Angeles;63;70;.474;22½

Seattle;56;75;.427;28½

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore 8, Tampa Bay 3

Kansas City 9, Cleveland 8 (10)

Minnesota 7, Detroit 4

Chicago White Sox 2, Texas 0

Houston 11, L.A. Angels 2

Seattle 3, Toronto 1

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Oakland at Kansas City, late

N.Y. Yankees at Seattle, late

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland (Plutko 5-3) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-12), 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota (Pineda 9-5) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-6), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 13-5) at Houston (Verlander 15-5), 7:10 p.m.

Oakland (Fiers 12-3) at Kansas City (Montgomery 3-6), 7:15 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

Texas (Minor 11-7) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 3-3), 9:07 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 9-7) at Seattle (Kikuchi 5-8), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;80;52;.606;—

Washington;73;57;.562;6

Philadelphia;67;62;.519;11½

New York;67;63;.515;12

Miami;47;82;.364;31½

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;71;58;.550;—

Chicago;69;61;.531;2½

Milwaukee;67;63;.515;4½

Cincinnati;60;69;.465;11

Pittsburgh;55;75;.423;16½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Los Angeles;86;46;.652;—

San Francisco;65;65;.500;20

Arizona;65;66;.496;20½

San Diego;60;69;.465;24½

Colorado;58;73;.443;27½

Sunday’s Games

Miami 3, Philadelphia 2

Atlanta 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Pittsburgh 9, Cincinnati 8

St. Louis 11, Colorado 4

Arizona 5, Milwaukee 2

Washington 7, Chicago Cubs 5, (11)

San Diego 3, Boston 1

San Francisco 5, Oakland 4

N.Y. Yankees 5, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

Atlanta at Colorado, ppd.

Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, late

St. Louis at Milwaukee, late

Cincinnati at Miami, late

Arizona at San Francisco, late

L.A. Dodgers at San Diego, late

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore (Brooks 3-7) at Washington (Corbin 10-5), 6:05 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Brault 3-3) at Philadelphia (Smyly 2-6), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Soroka 10-2) at Toronto (Waguespack 4-1), 6:07 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 4-6) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-11), 6:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 12-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-11), 6:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 7-13) at Milwaukee (Houser 6-5), 6:40 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 11-10) at Colorado (Márquez 12-5), 7:40 p.m.

Arizona (Leake 9-10) at San Francisco (Rodríguez 5-6), 8:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Maeda 8-8) at San Diego (Quantrill 6-4), 9:10 p.m.

