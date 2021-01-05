Wisconsin prep basketball polls

Local
PREP BASKETBALL
Here is The Associated Press Wisconsin prep basketball poll for the week of January 5, with first-place votes in parentheses, record, and total points as voted upon by a statewide panel of sports writers and broadcasters:
BOYS
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Wauwatosa East (7) 7-0 78
2. Brookfield Central 7-1 69
3. Neenah (1) 9-1 64
4. Kimberly 7-2 45
(tie) Brookfield East 7-2 45
6. De Pere 7-1 39
7. Franklin 5-2 31
8. Menomonee Falls 5-2 28
9. Muskego 4-2 16
10. Hamilton 5-4 11
Others receiving votes: Bay Port 9, Janesville Parker 3, Chippewa Falls 2.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Wisconsin Lutheran (6) 8-0 74
2. Pewaukee (2) 9-1 73
3. Whitefish Bay 8-1 53
4. Cedarburg 8-1 47
(tie) Nicolet 6-3 47
6. Onalaska 3-0 36
7. River Falls 5-1 34
8. Waukesha West 5-1 19
9. Tomah 8-2 15
10. Beaver Dam 9-0 13
Others receiving votes: Seymour 11, Monroe 7, Medford Area 6, Burlington 3, Notre Dame 1, Westosha Central 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Racine St. Catherine’s (8) 10-0 80
2. Lake Country Lutheran 9-0 72
3. St. John’s NW Military Academy 7-1 61
4. Edgerton 10-0 58
5. Saint Croix Central 6-1 31
6. Wisconsin Dells 5-0 29
7. Lake Mills 5-4 22
8. East Troy 6-4 17
9. Altoona 7-2 15
10. Wrightstown 8-2 14
Others receiving votes: Laconia 8, Somerset 7, Freedom 7, Appleton Xavier 6, Kiel 4, Oostburg 4, Lakeside Lutheran 3, Evansville 2.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Cuba City (7) 7-0 79
2. The Prairie School (1) 6-1 64
3. Darlington 8-2 59
4. Roncalli 8-1 57
5. Cameron 7-1 47
6. Cashton 8-0 23
7. Fall Creek 8-2 21
(tie) Durand 4-1 21
9. Edgar 6-2 14
10. Mineral Point 8-1 13
Others receiving votes: River Ridge 10, Kenosha St. Joseph Catholic Academy 10, Marathon 9, Fennimore 7, Aquinas 3, Lancaster 3.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Sheboygan Area Luth. (8) 9-0 80
2. Blair-Taylor 5-1 57
3. Lourdes Academy 6-2 53
4. Bangor 5-1 51
5. Randolph 6-2 50
6. Hustisford 2-0 34
7. Clear Lake 5-0 33
8. Cambria-Friesland 7-1 28
9. Port Edwards 3-1 12
10. Hurley 5-1 10
Others receiving votes: Monticello 9, Athens 8, Reedsville 5, Columbus Catholic 4, Almond-Bancroft 3, Goodman-Pembine 2, Greenwood 1.
GIRLS
Division 1
School Record Points
1. Germantown (8) 13-0 89
2. Kimberly (1) 12-1 78
3. Appleton East 9-2 63
4. Kettle Moraine 8-2 61
5. Brookfield Central 9-2 51
6. De Pere 10-1 48
7. Divine Savior 6-3 28
8. Hudson 7-0 27
9. Arrowhead 7-3 17
10. Neenah 8-3 12
Others receiving votes: Oconomowoc 10, Oak Creek 6, Brookfield East 4, Wausau West 1.
Division 2
School Record Points
1. Beaver Dam (7) 12-1 86
2. Notre Dame (2) 10-1 81
3. New Berlin Eisenhower 9-3 74
4. Union Grove 8-1 49
5. Reedsburg Area 5-0 45
6. Pewaukee 6-5 42
7. South Milwaukee 9-3 34
8. West De Pere 8-3 23
9. Slinger 8-4 20
10. Hortonville 7-5 16
Others receiving votes: New Berlin West 12, Wilmot Union 5, Jefferson 2, De Forest 1, Onalaska 1.
Division 3
School Record Points
1. Freedom (7) 10-1 83
(tie) Lake Mills (2) 10-1
3. Prairie du Chien 6-0 57
4. Waupun 9-3 50
5. Brillion 11-0 45
6. Prescott 7-2 38
7. Saint Croix Falls 8-1 26
(tie) Catholic Memorial 8-2 26
9. Martin Luther 10-2 20
10. Laconia 9-2 18
Others receiving votes: Oostburg 15, Edgewood 10, Edgerton 8, Wisconsin Dells 6, Two Rivers 6, Saint Croix Central 5, New Holstein 2, Kewaskum 1.
Division 4
School Record Points
1. Aquinas (7) 8-0 79
2. Marshall (1) 9-1 71
3. Winnebago Lutheran Academy 8-0 63
4. Howards Grove 8-0 55
5. Bonduel 10-0 45
6. Neillsville 9-1 28
7. Unity 6-0 25
8. Mishicot 1-1 22
(tie) Lancaster 11-0 22
10. Mineral Point 5-2 9
Others receiving votes: Wittenberg-Birnamwood 8, Phillips 7, Racine Lutheran 4, Westfield Area 2.
Division 5
School Record Points
1. Black Hawk (8) 6-0 80
2. Prairie Farm 8-0 67
3. Bangor 4-1 65
4. Blair-Taylor 7-0 56
5. Albany 8-1 42
(tie) Shullsburg 9-3 42
7. Loyal 7-0 31
8. Randolph 5-1 26
9. Cashton 8-1 17
10. McDonell Central 4-2 8
Royall 4, Wabeno-Laona 1, Wauzeka-Steuben 1.
football
NFL Playoff Glance
Wild-card Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 9
Indianapolis at Buffalo, 12:05 p.m.
Los Angeles Rams at Seattle, 3:40 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Washington, 7:15 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 10
Baltimore at Tennessee, 12:05 p.m.
Chicago at New Orleans, 3:40 p.m.
Cleveland at Pittsburgh, 7:15 p.m.
Divisional Playoffs
Saturday, Jan. 16 and Sunday, Jan. 17
lowest seed remaining at Green Bay
lowest seed remaining at Kansas City
TBD vs. TBD
TBD vs. TBD
Conference Championships
Sunday, Jan. 24
AFC
TBD
NFC
TBD
Super Bowl
Sunday, Feb. 7
At Tampa, Fla.
TBD, 5:30 p.m.
basketball
NBA
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic W L Pct GB
Philadelphia 6 1 .857 —
Boston 5 3 .625 1½
New York 4 3 .571 2
Brooklyn 3 4 .429 3
Toronto 1 5 .167 4½
Southeast W L Pct GB
Orlando 5 2 .714 —
Atlanta 4 3 .571 1
Miami 3 3 .500 1½
Charlotte 2 5 .286 3
Washington 2 5 .286 3
Central W L Pct GB
Indiana 5 2 .714 —
Milwaukee 4 3 .571 1
Cleveland 4 3 .571 1
Chicago 3 4 .429 2
Detroit 1 6 .143 4
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest W L Pct GB
New Orleans 4 3 .571 —
Dallas 3 4 .429 1
Houston 2 3 .400 1
San Antonio 2 4 .333 1½
Memphis 2 4 .333 1½
Northwest W L Pct GB
Utah 4 2 .667 —
Portland 3 3 .500 1
Denver 2 4 .333 2
Minnesota 2 4 .333 2
Oklahoma City 2 4 .333 2
Pacific W L Pct GB
L.A. Clippers 5 2 .714 —
Phoenix 5 2 .714 —
L.A. Lakers 5 2 .714 —
Golden State 4 3 .571 1
Sacramento 3 4 .429 2
Monday’s results
Orlando 103, Cleveland 83
Philadelphia 118, Charlotte 101
Miami 118, Oklahoma City 90
New York 113, Atlanta 108
Boston 126, Toronto 114
Milwaukee 125, Detroit 115
Dallas 113, Houston 100
Indiana 118, New Orleans 116, OT
Golden State 137, Sacramento 106
Tuesday’s results
Utah at Brooklyn, (n)
L.A. Lakers at Memphis, (n)
Minnesota at Denver, (n)
San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, (n)
Chicago at Portland, (n)
Wednesday’s games
Cleveland at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Houston at Indiana, 6 p.m.
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m.
Boston at Miami, 6:30 p.m.
Charlotte at Atlanta, 6:30 p.m.
Utah at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Detroit at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Phoenix, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Thursday’s games
Philadelphia at Brooklyn, 6:30 p.m.
Cleveland at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Dallas at Denver, 9 p.m.
Minnesota at Portland, 9 p.m.
San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
Friday’s games
Phoenix at Detroit, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at New Orleans, 6:30 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New York, 6:30 p.m.
Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m.
Brooklyn at Memphis, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Houston, 7 p.m.
Utah at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Chicago at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Golden State, 9 p.m.
Toronto at Sacramento, 9 p.m.