MLB

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

New York;95;51;.651;—

Tampa Bay;87;59;.596;8

Boston;76;69;.524;18½

Toronto;56;89;.386;38½

Baltimore;46;98;.319;48

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Minnesota;89;55;.618;—

Cleveland;85;61;.582;5

Chicago;64;80;.444;25

Kansas City;53;92;.366;36½

Detroit;43;100;.301;45½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Houston;95;51;.651;—

Oakland;85;60;.586;9½

Texas;72;74;.493;23

Los Angeles;67;79;.459;28

Seattle;59;86;.407;35½

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

Detroit 12, N.Y. Yankees 11

Toronto 4, Boston 3

Chicago White Sox 7, Kansas City 3

Oakland 21, Houston 7

Tampa Bay 5, Texas 3 (11)

Cleveland 8, L.A. Angels 0

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Yankees at Detroit, late

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late

Boston at Toronto, late

Washington at Minnesota, late

Tampa Bay at Texas, late

Cleveland at L.A. Angels, late

Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, late

Oakland at Houston, late

Cincinnati at Seattle, late

Thursday's Games

N.Y. Yankees (Happ 12-8) at Detroit (Turnbull 3-14), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (López 3-7) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 14-8), 1:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Boston (Chacín 3-10) at Toronto (Buchholz 1-4), 6:07 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.

Tampa Bay (McKay 2-3) at Texas (Allard 4-0), 7:05 p.m.

Oakland (Bailey 12-8) at Houston (Verlander 18-5), 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

Atlanta;90;56;.616;—

Washington;79;64;.552;9½

Philadelphia;75;69;.521;14

New York;74;70;.514;15

Miami;51;93;.354;38

Central Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

St. Louis;81;63;.563;—

Chicago;77;67;.535;4

Milwaukee;76;68;.528;5

Cincinnati;67;78;.462;14½

Pittsburgh;63;82;.434;18½

West Division

;W;L;Pct;GB

x-Los Angeles;94;52;.644;—

Arizona;75;70;.517;18½

San Francisco;70;75;.483;23½

San Diego;67;77;.465;26

Colorado;61;84;.421;32½

x-clinched division

Tuesday's Games

L.A. Dodgers 7, Baltimore 3

Philadelphia 6, Atlanta 5

Minnesota 5, Washington 0

N.Y. Mets 3, Arizona 2

Milwaukee 4, Miami 3

Colorado 2, St. Louis 1

San Francisco 5, Pittsburgh 4

Seattle 4, Cincinnati 3

San Diego 9, Chicago Cubs 8 (10)

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta at Philadelphia, late

L.A. Dodgers at Baltimore, late

Arizona at N.Y. Mets, late

Milwaukee at Miami, late

Washington at Minnesota, late

St. Louis at Colorado, late

Pittsburgh at San Francisco, late

Chicago Cubs at San Diego, late

Cincinnati at Seattle, late

Thursday's Games

Arizona (Young 7-3) at N.Y. Mets (Stroman 7-13), 12:10 p.m.

Milwaukee (González 2-2) at Miami (Smith 8-9), 12:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Mikolas 8-13) at Colorado (Melville 2-1), 2:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Darvish 5-6) at San Diego (Lamet 2-4), 2:40 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Musgrove 9-12) at San Francisco (Samardzija 10-11), 2:45 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Hill 4-1) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-13), 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Teheran 10-8) at Philadelphia (Smyly 4-6), 6:15 p.m.

Washington (Corbin 11-7) at Minnesota (Gibson 13-6), 6:40 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 2-11) at Seattle (Milone 3-9), 9:10 p.m.

