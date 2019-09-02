{{featured_button_text}}

MLB

Entering Monday’s Games

AMERICAN LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 90 48 .652 —

Tampa Bay 80 58 .580 10

Boston 74 63 .540 15½

Toronto 55 83 .399 35

Baltimore 45 91 .331 44

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 84 52 .618 —

Cleveland 79 58 .577 5½

Chicago 60 76 .441 24

Kansas City 49 89 .355 36

Detroit 40 94 .299 43

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 89 49 .645 —

Oakland 78 58 .574 10

Texas 67 71 .486 22

Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24

Seattle 58 80 .420 31

Sunday’s Games

Houston 2, Toronto 0

Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2

Minnesota 8, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4

Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4

Seattle 11, Texas 3

Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Monday’s Games

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, late

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, late

Minnesota at Detroit, late

Toronto at Atlanta, late

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, late

Houston at Milwaukee, late

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, late

Tuesday’s Games

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 1st game

Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.

Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game

Houston at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Atlanta 84 54 .609 —

Washington 77 58 .570 5½

Philadelphia 70 65 .519 12½

New York 69 67 .507 14

Miami 48 88 .353 35

Central Division

W L Pct GB

St. Louis 76 60 .559 —

Chicago 73 63 .537 3

Milwaukee 70 66 .515 6

Cincinnati 64 73 .467 12½

Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 16½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Los Angeles 89 50 .640 —

Arizona 70 67 .511 18

San Francisco 66 70 .485 21½

San Diego 64 72 .471 23½

Colorado 59 79 .428 29½

Sunday’s Games

St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game

Washington 9, Miami 3

Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0

Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2

San Diego 8, San Francisco 4

L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings

Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2

Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game

Monday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Washington, late

Toronto at Atlanta, late

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, late

San Francisco at St. Louis, late

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, late

Houston at Milwaukee, late

San Diego at Arizona, late

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late

Tuesday’s Games

Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.

Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.

Houston at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.

San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.

Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.

San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.

Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

