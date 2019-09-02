MLB
Entering Monday’s Games
AMERICAN LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
New York 90 48 .652 —
Tampa Bay 80 58 .580 10
Boston 74 63 .540 15½
Toronto 55 83 .399 35
Baltimore 45 91 .331 44
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Minnesota 84 52 .618 —
Cleveland 79 58 .577 5½
Chicago 60 76 .441 24
Kansas City 49 89 .355 36
Detroit 40 94 .299 43
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 89 49 .645 —
Oakland 78 58 .574 10
Texas 67 71 .486 22
Los Angeles 65 73 .471 24
Seattle 58 80 .420 31
Sunday’s Games
Houston 2, Toronto 0
Tampa Bay 8, Cleveland 2
Minnesota 8, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees 5, Oakland 4
Kansas City 6, Baltimore 4
Seattle 11, Texas 3
Boston 4, L.A. Angels 3
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Monday’s Games
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, late
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, late
Minnesota at Detroit, late
Toronto at Atlanta, late
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at Milwaukee, late
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, late
Tuesday’s Games
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 3:10 p.m., 1st game
Texas at N.Y. Yankees, 5:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 6:10 p.m.
Minnesota at Boston, 6:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m., 2nd game
Houston at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
Detroit at Kansas City, 7:15 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Oakland, 9:07 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Atlanta 84 54 .609 —
Washington 77 58 .570 5½
Philadelphia 70 65 .519 12½
New York 69 67 .507 14
Miami 48 88 .353 35
Central Division
W L Pct GB
St. Louis 76 60 .559 —
Chicago 73 63 .537 3
Milwaukee 70 66 .515 6
Cincinnati 64 73 .467 12½
Pittsburgh 60 77 .438 16½
West Division
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 89 50 .640 —
Arizona 70 67 .511 18
San Francisco 66 70 .485 21½
San Diego 64 72 .471 23½
Colorado 59 79 .428 29½
Sunday’s Games
St. Louis 4, Cincinnati 3, 1st game
Washington 9, Miami 3
Milwaukee 4, Chicago Cubs 0
Pittsburgh 6, Colorado 2
San Diego 8, San Francisco 4
L.A. Dodgers 4, Arizona 3, 11 innings
Atlanta 5, Chicago White Sox 3
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Mets 2
Cincinnati 5, St. Louis 3, 2nd game
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Washington, late
Toronto at Atlanta, late
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, late
San Francisco at St. Louis, late
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, late
Houston at Milwaukee, late
San Diego at Arizona, late
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, late
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Cincinnati, 5:40 p.m.
Miami at Pittsburgh, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Washington, 6:05 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 6:20 p.m.
Houston at Milwaukee, 6:40 p.m.
San Francisco at St. Louis, 6:45 p.m.
Seattle at Chicago Cubs, 7:05 p.m.
San Diego at Arizona, 8:40 p.m.
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
