On page B1 in the Saturday, Aug. 11 edition of The Dunn County News, in the Menomonie prep tennis preview story, the name of senior player Megan Lewis was omitted and the name of sophomore player Kyli Edwards-Lancette was incorrectly spelled. Several missing match dates have also added to the Up Next calendar. The News regrets the errors.
