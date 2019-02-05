Alvin L. Krall, 92, of Chippewa Falls passed away Sunday, Feb. 3, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor in Chippewa Falls.
Alvin was born May 12, 1926, in the town of Wheaton, the son of Frank and Theresa (Schindler) Krall. He farmed in the town of Wheaton on the family farm that he was raised on. He also worked at Presto and a local roofing company. Due to health reasons, he retired from that farm in 1988.
He enjoyed watching the Packers, listening to polka music, going on rides around the countryside to check out everybody’s crops, family outings and his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
On Sept. 15, 1953, Alvin married Vernetta Lang at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the town of Cooks Valley. He was a member of St. Charles Church.
Alvin is survived by his wife of 65 years, Vernetta; two sons, Daniel (Mary) Krall of Colfax and Thomas Krall of Chippewa Falls; four daughters, Karen (Dan) Brazeau, Jean (Keith “Skeeter”) Rubenzer and Patricia (Vern) Beighley, all of Chippewa Falls and Diane (Jim) Satter of Colfax; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Alvin was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Robert, Joseph, Albert and John Krall; five sisters, Wilhelmina Stokke, Leona Harvey, Bernadine Krall, Evelyn Schuster and Marie Flournoy; and one great-grandson, Logan Rubenzer.
Funeral services will be held at noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls. The Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman of St. Charles Church will be officiating. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.
Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Wednesday, Feb. 6, at the funeral home.
Alvin’s family would like to thank the Chippewa Manor staff for taking excellent care of him for the past 10 years and St. Croix Hospice.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.
