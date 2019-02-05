LAKE NEBAGAMON, Wis. — Dale Ernest Grothe, 75, resident of Lake Nebagamon, died peacefully and with dignity, Friday, Feb. 1, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.
He was born in Chippewa Falls, Jan. 21, 1944, the son of Ernest and Verna (Holtz) Grothe. He was a graduate of Chippewa Falls High School.
Dale served his country honorably in the U.S. Air Force. He went on to graduate from the University of Wisconsin-Superior and worked for SWL&P for 33 years before his retirement.
He was united in marriage to Cynthia Nelson and they recently celebrated 50 years of marriage before his passing.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia; daughter, Renee (Kevin) Reynolds, Pasadena, Mass.; sons, Kyle Grothe, Lake Nebagamon, and Kenneth (Cassie) Grothe, Superior, Wis.; five grandchildren, Christopher, Kylie, Brittany, Timothy and Otto; brother, Kenneth (Karen) Grothe, Chippewa Falls; sisters, Susan (Mike) Berry, Chippewa Falls and Joanne (Gerald) O’Brien, Superior; stepsister, Joan Schneider; and many nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and half-brother, Roland Grothe.
A celebration of Dale’s life and time of remembrance will be held from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home, 1209 E. 5th St., Superior. Military honors will be accorded by the Richard I. Bong American Legion Post #435 Honor Guard.
Should friends desire, memorials may be made in Dale’s name to the Challenge Center, 39 N. 25th Street East, Superior, WI 54880.
The Lenroot-Maetzold Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave a condolence or sign the guestbook, please visit our website at www.lenroot-maetzold.com.
