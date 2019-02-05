NEW AUBURN — Patricia Nadene Geer, 79, of New Auburn passed away Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019, at the Marshfield Medical Center in Eau Claire. Patricia was born Aug. 28, 1939, in Sioux Creek, Wis., the daughter of Mitchell and Floy (Davis) Harlson.
Patricia enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, along with working on her 40 acre hobby farm.
Patricia leaves to celebrate her memory, husband, Gathern G. Geer, New Auburn; sons, Danny Nieman, Cumberland, Wis., Anthony Curtis, Pittsburgh, Chad (Stephanie) Hoover, Carson, Wash., and Brad (Tiffany) Hoover, Chippewa Falls; many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; her sister, Jan Davis, Evansville, Wis.; and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Mitchell and Floy Harlson; brother, Mitchell Harlson; and three children, Dawn Nieman, Robert Nieman and Robert Curtis.
A celebration of life for Patricia will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Feb. 8, at the Burnham-Ours-Kolstad Family Funeral Home.
