Pritzl's leadership on display

MADISON — When Brevin Pritzl committed to the University of Wisconsin men’s basketball team way back in 2014, I called some media friends from Green Bay looking for a scouting report.
The lowdown on Pritzl, a shooting guard from De Pere, went like this: Athletic, great shooter and an aggressive, versatile scorer who sometimes lets his emotions get the best of him.
It took Pritzl awhile to get there, but the fifth-year senior has finally lived up to every line of that scouting report. Well, except the part about him being out of control emotionally on the floor. In fact, the opposite has been true during his time in Madison.
Instead of being cocky and hot-tempered, Pritzl has always maintained a cool head and a willing attitude as he grew from role player to regular contributor to team leader for the Badgers. Take Sunday at the Kohl Center, for instance.
With UW finding itself in the race for the Big Ten Conference title and locked in a back-and-forth game with a highly motivated Minnesota team, UW’s only senior coolly shot down the Gophers, scoring eight of the Badgers’ final 12 points in a 71-69 victory that kept them in a second-place tie, one game behind Maryland.
“He’s done what a senior should,” coach Greg Gard said. “I haven’t had to say one word to him about, you’re coming down the stretch of your career. I think over the last four to six weeks, he’s really (stepped up), not only from how he’s played but also his vocal leadership. He’s much more vocal than he has ever been throughout his career. I think he’s just a senior that realizes he’s headed toward the finish line and he’s playing some of his best basketball on a team that’s playing some of its best basketball at the right time of year. I’m proud of him for how he’s taken advantage of this opportunity.”
Gard could say the same about his team, which has grown exponentially during its six-game winning streak. Indeed, in a game where they got 10 points from leading scorers Nate Reuvers and D’Mitrik Trice, where they struggled to prevent penetration off the high ball screen, where they watched a 12-point second-half lead evaporate, the Badgers still prevailed.
Pritzl wasn’t the only one who made big plays down the stretch, but his were critical. After UW fell behind 60-59, he came off a pick on a called play and drained a 3. Then, with UW trailing 66-64, he was in the right place at the right time as seemingly everyone in a UW uniform got a hand on an offensive rebound before the ball found its way to Pritzl in the corner, where he nailed a 3. Finally, after Reuvers blocked Daniel Oturu’s shot, Pritzl grabbed the rebound in traffic, was fouled and calmly swished two free throws to give UW a 71-68 lead.
“He’s been huge for us,” guard Brad Davison said. “When he’s playing confident, he’s one of, well, he is the best shooter in the country. We always tell him that. Not only is he searching for those looks, we’re searching for him to have those looks. We know that every time he shoots, we think it’s going in, whether that’s in the beginning of the game or at the end of the game. So it’s been huge for us. I think that’s been a theme for all of our players right now. Everyone’s playing with a lot of confidence, everyone’s being assertive, everyone’s taking advantage of the opportunities that are there. I think this being his senior year he wants to leave it all out there on the floor. He wants to achieve everything we want to achieve, too.”
Pritzl is playing with extreme confidence, something that wasn’t always evident earlier in his career. He is no longer standing in the corner waiting for a pass and a 3-point shot. He’s attacking on offense, driving to the rim or pulling up for mid-range jumpers in addition to hunting the 3-point shot.
He demonstrated that while scoring seven straight points in the first half, none from 3-point range. He had a steal and breakaway dunk, drove the lane and got fouled for a 3-point play and drilled a 15-foot jumper off the dribble. He was quiet after that — until UW needed him at the end and he scored the final eight of his 15 points.
“It’s just I’ve been here a long time, I’ve had opportunities before in games to take those types of shots and Coach Gard trusts me and my teammates trust me to execute in those situations,” Pritzl said. “It’s just that confidence you have in yourself and your team. It’s nothing too serious, honestly. It’s a good look — you’ve got to take them.”
By adding versatility to his game, Pritzl has scored 13 or more points four times during the six-game winning streak while also averaging 4.5 rebounds per game. He’s been so versatile, in fact, that he’s even doing some coaching.
Forward Aleem Ford, who got behind the defense for the go-head dunk with 30 seconds left, said Pritzl suggested the play during the preceding timeout, something Pritzl tried to downplay.
“(Gard) was probably thinking the same thing,” he said. “The whole game, everybody’s trying to make observations. We’re on the floor, the coaches are watching. We’re just trying to get that little edge and we noticed a couple of things in their coverage and that’s just a play we had in the back of our pockets and we executed on it.”
Cool, calm and collected, just like their senior leader.