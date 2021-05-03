Pudgy
EFFECTIVE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE: Chippewa Humane is closed to the public. We are open for adoptions by appointment only with... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
A costly line of miscommunication may award a large amount of money to a guilty party.
An Eau Claire woman convicted of selling drugs from her home will serve two years in prison.
A Chippewa Falls man has been charged for driving drunk while having three children in his vehicle.
Menomonie native and University of Wisconsin fullback Mason Stokke is signing with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent.
A Cornell man has been arrested after he led police on a high-speed chase through Chippewa Falls and Lake Hallie.
Addressing the confusion: Elk Mound school district policy change will not affect Chippewa Falls District mask mandate
A neighboring school district’s change in policy will not immediately impact the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
The Chi-Hi softball team has just two players with varsity experience back for a young, but athletic team led by co-coaches Jared Faherty and Chelsea Seckora.
The Chi-Hi softball team opened the season with a bang on Thursday, scoring two lopsided victories over Menomonie at Casper Park by scores of …
Brooklyn Sandvig's first high school varsity track and field meet was an eye opener as the sophomore set two school records for Chi-Hi in a Big Rivers Conference meet.
A favorite Chippewa County summer spot is back up and running, this time with a new look and new owners behind the helm.