Punch, counterpunch: Canadiens, Lightning final gets rugged

Corey Perry walked into the locker room after his 164th career NHL playoff game and 19th with the Montreal Canadiens and told his teammates to savor the experience.

“This is hockey,” Perry said. “It’s fun. Enjoy it.”

It would have been far more enjoyable for the Canadiens had they won, which they probably deserved by outplaying the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Final. Instead, they showed they could hang with the defending champions but still trail the series 2-0 and go home to Montreal needing to win one of Games 3 and 4 to avoid a sweep and the end of their season.

The Lightning looked like dominant favorites in the series opener. They will certainly take the Game 2 victory thanks to Andrei Vasilevskiy’s goaltending and Blake Coleman’s timely scoring, but they now know they’re in for a fight.

“I think it’s probably a little stock correction for us in how we approach the rest of this series,” coach Jon Cooper said of winning 3-1 despite being outshot 43-23. “I give our guys credit for pulling this one out, but we’re in the final, man. This can be hard. It’s, like, really hard. We’ve been through this before. We punch, they counterpunched and now it’s up for us to come back at them.”