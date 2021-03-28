Rain swamps Bristol dirt track; NASCAR to try again Monday

A week earlier, Larson led a feedback session on track prep during a driver meeting at the Dirt Nationals and, as one of the top dirt racers in the country, he is one of the most knowledgeable on site and willing to advise both NASCAR and the track staff.

“Now that Smoke isn’t here, I’m the guy who probably has the most experience,” Larson said, referring to Stewart by his nickname. “A lot of people in NASCAR don’t have a lot of dirt experience, and that might go for many of the people even working on the track.”

He thought the Dirt Nationals went well and Bristol had done a great job converting the track.

“I don’t think Bristol has done anything wrong. I know it looks bad with the dust from Friday practice,” Larson said. “But I really think that it comes down to our cars are 1,000 pounds heavier than anything that ran here last weekend and our tires are narrow and hard — that’s just a recipe for how this has ended up.”

Larson hasn’t given up on Monday’s rescheduled race still being a decent show, and he wants critics to give Bristol a break.