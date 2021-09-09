Fill out the adoption form and submit it to get step one of adoption done! https://form.jotform.com/210445023870043 Adoption fees for kittens... View on PetFinder
The animal exhibits that house the bears, tigers and hyenas in the Irvine Park Zoo need some upgrades, says Parks Director John Jimenez.
Police shot and killed a man Friday outside a suburban Milwaukee Walmart after he allegedly kidnapped a man, carjacked a vehicle and stole another vehicle as officers were closing in on him.
U.S. officials at intake centers in the United Arab Emirates and in Wisconsin have identified numerous incidents in which Afghan girls have been presented to authorities as the “wives” of much older men.
Heading into a national celebration of the American workforce, many businesses looking for workers in the Chippewa Valley face unprecedented c…
A Chippewa Falls man charged with his seventh drunken-driving offense failed to show up for a court hearing Wednesday, so a warrant has been i…
Chippewa Falls native Thomas Longbella is chasing his dream of being a professional golfer through attempting to qualify for the Korn Ferry Tour.
McDonell freshman quarterback Grant Smiskey found junior receiver Ben Biskupski for a two-yard touchdown pass with no time left to lift the McDonell football team to a 32-28 eight-man win over Greenwood on Saturday afternoon at Dorais Field.
The Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District is backtracking and retracting prior public statements after concluding an investigation about…
Reed Styer's two-yard touchdown run with seven minutes and 11 seconds to go was the difference at the Menomonie football team outlasted Chi-Hi…
EOG Resources, a sand processing plant in the northeast corner of Chippewa Falls, has sued the city over its tax bill.
