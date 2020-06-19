Red Cedar Film Festival set for July 30-Aug. 2

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

UW-Stout will be holding its second annual Red Cedar Film Festival July 30-Aug. 2.

More than 30 films will be showcased between two locations. On Thursday, Friday, and Saturday afternoon viewing will occur at the Mabel Tainter. Saturday night films will be played at Wilson Park.

A single film screening costs $10 with a festival pass at $30. UW-Stout students can attend one film screening for $5 and the entire festival for $20. A VIP pass can be purchased for $60. This pass includes viewing of all films screenings, a ticket to the Wednesday night gala, the Friday night filmmaker's awards reception and the Sunday brunch.

The first screening on Friday features a collection of short films. Short films would also be shown during screening periods noon, 3 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Saturday. A full list of films can be found at redcedarfilm.org.

