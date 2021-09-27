Red Cedar Speedway: 41st annual Punky Manor Challenge of Champions closes season

The Red Cedar Speedway held the 41st Annual Punky Manor Challenge of Champions on September 24 and 25.

The racing action was presented by Bill’s Distributing, Tim’s Automotive and Machine, Mars Race Cars, and Prochnow Family Farms.

Friday night included the heat action for the WISSOTA Late Models, Modifieds, Super Stocks, Midwest Modifieds and the Street Stocks. Heats were aligned by luck of the draw. Saturday night included the 2021 Red Cedar Speedway Hall of Fame inductions and the semi features for each class which were lined straight up with the remaining non qualifiers. Again, the features were lined up by redraw for the first four rows and straight up thereafter.

Feature winners included Jimmy Mars, Ashley Anderson, Jesse Redetzke, Kennedy Swan, and Kolby Kiehl. Congratulations to the 2021 Hall of Fame Inductee’s, Ron Schriener, Jon Kurshinsky, Brian and Jodi Kohnke and Value Implement.

The T.L. Sinz Plumbing WISSOTA Late Models ran four heats, with three of the four being won by front row starters. Heat winners included Jimmy Mars, Kevin Eder, Darrell Nelson, and AJ Diemel who came from the third row to take the victory. The top five in each heat locked themselves in to the Saturday night feature. The B-Feature qualified four more cars with Mark Hessler driving from sixth to the win. Jake Miller, Buddy Hanestad, and Greg Nippoldt each made the cut as Arron Wilson raced from fourteenth to fifth just missing qualifying. He did, however; start the feature as he earned the provisional start.

The feature saw Jimmy Mars redrawing the pole position and he jumped out to the early lead. Jake Redetzke ran in second as Rick Hanestad raced low on the raceway in third. Hanestad was able to drive below Redetzke and overtake second. An early caution flag slowed the pace, and on the restart, it was again Mars and Hanestad, but AJ Diemel has quickly moved from his eighth starting position to claim third.

Mars continued to run the low line with Hanestad in tow. Diemel worked the ultra-high side and closed quickly on the front runners. He overtook second and then tracked down Mars. He pulled even with the leader and was able to use his momentum to overtake the point. Mars was not done though as he moved up the raceway and was able to pull even with the leader one groove below him. In a move which appeared to have little more room than for one car, Mars and Diemel went side by side with Diemel tight against the wall on turn four. Mars squeezed past to the point and continued to run the high side the remainder of the race.

It was a forty-lap event which means lap traffic would come into play. Mars continued to masterfully drive the cushion with Diemel on his heals. Hanestad worked the low line and got quite close on several occasions, but it was Mars leading the way to the checkered flag and claiming his eleventh Punky Manor championship and his eighth in a Late Model. Diemel drove home in a strong second over Hanestad in third. Chad Mahder drove from eleventh, flirted for third, and was scored in forth at the end. Jesse Glenz started the night in fifteenth position and rounded out the top five.

The Southworth Chevrolet WISSOTA Modifieds saw AJ Diemel, AJ Roschen, Ashley Anderson, and Jody Bellefeuille each winning their heats as Nick Koehler won the B-Feature. Brandon Dolman, Mike Anderson, and Brent Prochnow each qualified though the same as Cory Williams was the provisional starter in the feature. At feature time, it was pole sitter AJ Diemel to the early lead as Ashley Anderson moved from the outside of the front row into second. Anderson used the upper groove and was able to track down Diemel and they raced side by side until Anderson claimed the top spot.

A spinning Jason Richardson slowed the pace, but it was again Anderson to the point up high under green. As Anderson and Diemel raced out front, Dave Cain and Jake Hartung drove door to door for third. Diemel was able to get the lower groove to work for himself and he pulled even with Anderson and overtook the lead. Behind them, it was still Cain and Hartung, but now Mars had joined the fray to go three deep for third. Anderson was not done in the high groove as he pulled even with the leader again and was able to drive by into first once again.

A caution flag flew and slowed the pace, and on the restart, Anderson and Diemel drove door to door with Ashley being scored the leader at the line. One last caution flag slowed the pace when Shane Halopka got into the turn three wall. This time Anderson restarted and took the lead with a slight advantage, and he drove the remaining distance to the victory. Diemel scored a runner up position as Hartung drove home in third over Dave Cain and ninth starting Adam Hensel in fifth. Brandon Dolman came from the B-Feature and drove from twenty-second position to finish sixth.

The Union Trailer Sales WISSOTA Super Stocks provided Dave Flynn, Kyle Copp, Terran Spacek, and DJ Keeler each winning their respective heats as Andrew Davis won the first B-Feature and Dan Nissalke won the second. Chad Gullixson, Rich Bishop, Wayne Bignell, Dylan Leu, Bart Steffen, and Josh Zimpel all qualified by their B-Feature finishes. Tom Karis was awarded the provisional starting position.

Tommy Richards took the lead on the start of the feature as Jesse Redetzke settled into second. Flynn was running in third as Redetzke could be seen inching closer and closer to the leader as Richards ran the low line and Redetzke drove up high. On lap six, Redetzke moved into the lead. Shortly thereafter, Bart Stephen was hit from behind and was sent spinning and sliding into the light pole barrier on the backstretch infield, which drew a yellow flag.

On the restart, Richards drove had down low and pulled even with Redetzke, but Redetzke was just too strong up high as he drove back into the lead. Redetzke was able to establish a cushion over second as Teran Spacek worked his way past Richards into the runner up position. Flynn continued to run third as Copp oved past Richards into fourth. In the late going, Richards was able to get back past Copp as Redetzke led the field to the checkered flag for his eighteenth feature win on the season. It was Spacek, Flynn, Richards, and Copp rounding out the top five. Keeler finished sixth as Nissalke raced from eighteenth to seventh at the line.

Without any doubt, judging by crowd response, the winner of the Tim’s Automotive Machine Midwest Modified feature was the most popular on the evening. It was fourteen-year-old Kennedy Swan becoming the first female and the youngest feature winner in Punky Manor history. She won her heat and dominated the feature from the pole position. No one got near to her as she drove a flawless race from green to checkered flag.

It was JD Ford, Swan, Travis Anderson, Jay Richardson, and Jesse Bryan winning their heats. Justin Froemming and Corey Mehrwerth won their B-Features as Zach Benson, Cody Carlson, Brady Uotinen, Matt Klukas, Ashley Mehrwerth, and Reese Schlosser qualified through the same. CJ Wagner and Ross Fuhrman were the provisional starters.

The feature saw Swan quickly move out to a solid cushion over Ford and although there were three separate caution flags, the only time anyone got near her on the track was when they were under caution, or they were a car going down a lap as she worked traffic. Ford had a fine run to finish second, although Travis Anderson did challenge him late for position. Anderson was scored in third at the line and it was Cody Carlson racing from twentieth to fourth as Tommy Richards finished fifth.

Danny Richards, Andrew Hanson, and Parker Anderson won their heats in the WISSOTA Conrad’s Auto Salvage Street Stocks, but the feature was caution filled. Early in the running, Ben Hillman grabbed the lead as Kolby Kiehl chased. Kiehl was able to over the lead on lap eight and it was a position he never relinquished all the way to the checkered flag. Included in the cautions, both heavyweight challengers, Danny Richards and Parker Anderson were relegated to the rear. Kiehl drove home to the win over Hanson, Kyle Gennett, and eleventh starting Jeff Ekdahl. Richards rebounded and rounded out the top five.

