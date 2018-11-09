STATE COLLEGE, Pa. — Kendric Pryor needed to search for the right words when trying to describe what’s gone awry with the University of Wisconsin’s passing game this season.
The sophomore wide receiver paused for more than 10 seconds when asked about the subject this week, unable to answer a question fans, media, players and coaches have tried solving since Wisconsin began the season with lofty expectations for an offense with a three-year starting quarterback, a talented group of wideouts and a budding star at tight end.
“That’s kind of, that’s a little hard to ... yeah, I don’t really know how to explain that,” Pryor said.
With just three games remaining in the regular season and Wisconsin’s Big Ten West hopes hanging by a thread, Saturday’s game at Penn State may serve as the final chance for the Badgers to show their passing game still holds the potential to meet the high standards they placed on themselves.
It was Pryor who revealed earlier this year that Wisconsin’s 7-on-7 group — quarterbacks, wide receivers and tight ends — set a preseason goal throwing 35 passing touchdowns, which would break a school record set in 2011, the year Russell Wilson led the Badgers to a Big Ten Championship and Rose Bowl berth.
With just 14 through nine games, Wisconsin’s barely on pace to reach 20 — numbers that wide receiver A.J. Taylor said he wouldn’t have believed in August.
“I would have been like, ‘Oh, no. No, no, no. We can do this,’” Taylor said. “These next few games you don’t know what can happen. I’m still holding onto it. ... We’re not going to give up yet.
“Whenever you have high expectations and fall short, it’s tough. But that’s life, and you’ve just got to keep going. You’ve got to keep moving forward.”
Wisconsin may need to move forward without starting quarterback Alex Hornibrook, who suffered his second concussion in three games in the Badgers’ win over Rutgers last week. He’s listed as questionable, leaving sophomore Jack Coan to potentially make his second career start in a hostile environment at Beaver Stadium.
Coan completed 20-of-31 passes for 158 yards with one touchdown and a lost fumble two weeks ago at Northwestern as Hornibrook healed from his first concussion. After Hornibrook’s head slammed against the turf on a sack to end the second quarter against Rutgers last week, Coan threw for 64 yards and a touchdown in the second half.
If he starts Saturday, Coan could face an atmosphere he’s yet to experience in his career.
“Going into places like Nebraska and Iowa, even when I wasn’t playing, I just tried to put myself in Alex’s situation,” Coan said. “I feel like I was definitely a little more comfortable this past game than the Northwestern one, just having that confidence of playing in a game before. That was the biggest thing.”
Along with the low touchdown total, Wisconsin quarterbacks’ 58.3 completion rate is almost five percentage points lower than last season, and the Badgers are averaging nearly 20 less passing yards per game.
It doesn’t help that the Badgers’ top wide receiver from last season, Quintez Cephus, has missed the entire season. He’s currently suspended and awaiting trail on second- and third-degree sexual assault charges. Sophomore wideout Danny Davis also served a two-game suspension to begin the season after a criminal complaint became public that stated he was in the apartment at the time of the alleged assault and took photos of the women involved.
Wisconsin didn’t miss a beat after Cephus broke his right leg at Indiana last season, though. Over the final five games of last year without Cephus, the Badgers’ passing game came through on multiple occasions. Taylor caught a 24-yard touchdown pass late in the third quarter that shifted momentum in a win over Michigan, and Hornibrook completed 23-of-34 passes for 258 yards with four touchdowns and no interceptions in an Orange Bowl victory over Miami.
“I think (Cephus) not being here with us, I think Danny missing some time on the front end, I think Alex missing some time, I think all that contributes a little bit,” Wisconsin offensive coordinator Joe Rudolph said. “And yet, you still have a chance to be more consistent than we’ve been.
“(The passing game) has got to be a factor for us. We’re obviously a better team and more balanced than we are, and we’re going to keep working on it.”
Rudolph said Davis, Taylor and Pryor aren’t short on talent, and “it’s not like opportunities aren’t drawn up” for them. It’s just not clicking consistently for whatever reason. Redshirt freshman tight end Jake Ferguson has also provided another true threat on third down.
Protection hasn’t been an issue, either. Wisconsin’s offensive line continues to improve in both the run and pass game, and the Badgers have allowed just 13 sacks this season, tied for the third-fewest in the Big Ten.
