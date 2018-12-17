BLOOMER — Barbara Kron, a respiratory therapist at Mayo Clinic Health System – Chippewa Valley in Bloomer, is the recipient of the Pulmonary Health and Illness of the Lung (PHIL) Award, an annual national recognition program for respiratory therapists. Kron was nominated by co-workers for outstanding patient care.
Kron’s nominator said: “Barb is a fantastic patient advocate. She is compassionate and caring. I have witnessed her go above and beyond the call of duty with several patients. In June when Barb was working with a pulmonary rehab patient, she noticed the patient was disheveled and not in her usual state. Barb brought this to the hospitalist’s attention, who recommended that the patient get to the Emergency Department for evaluation. The patient was exhibiting stroke-like symptoms. Because Barb had keen attention to this change in her patient, the patient received prompt interventions and treatment.”
Kron received her award in November in Bloomer.
“I want to thank my colleagues for nominating me, and thanks to everyone for all the kind words I’ve received from my fellow therapists” said Kron, who will celebrate 24 years with Mayo Clinic Health System in January.
Other Mayo Clinic Health System respiratory therapists in northwest Wisconsin nominated for the PHIL Award include:
- Samantha Bowe, Barron
- Tonya Dallman, Menomonie
- Edward Hagmann, Eau Claire
- Tracy Johnson, Osseo
- Erika Maas, Eau Claire
- Wendy Pilgrim, Eau Claire
- Ryan Simonson, Eau Claire
- Danielle Weber, Osseo
The PHIL Award was created in 2006 in honor of Philip C. Lamka, who passed away from interstitial lung disease. The award is the only nationally-recognized hospital-based recognition program dedicated to honoring outstanding respiratory therapists who provide exemplary care and treatment for patients with respiratory illnesses. Respiratory therapists are nominated by patients, family members and other caregivers. Nominations are accepted throughout the year through an online nomination form.
