GREEN BAY — Montravius Adams made his way through the Green Bay Packers’ locker room and toward the showers, smiling all the way Tuesday afternoon. Despite an arduous 2-hour, 40-minute practice that felt like the hottest session of training camp so far, the second-year defensive tackle may have been in the best mood of anyone.
Why?
“Because this time last year,” Adams said, “I was already out.”
Yes, as a rookie third-round pick from Auburn a year ago, Adams only made it part of the way through the second practice of training camp – before the pads even went on – before disaster struck, as a stress fracture developed in his foot that required surgery. He missed the rest of training camp – missing the valuable in-pads work that’s so important to defensive linemen – and never really cracked the Packers’ defensive line rotation, seeing just 66 snaps of playing time on defense in the seven games he played.
Adams admitted to some nerves as practices ramped up late last week, but he’s looked good in 1-on-1 pass-rushing drills and has shown no ill effects from the injury.
“I was already kind of nervous (before the first in-pads practice on Saturday), just because I didn’t know how it was going to feel or how everything was going to play out,” Adams said. “But now I feel like I’m back in the groove and just learning from my older guys. I feel like everything is going in the right direction.”
Now he wants to keep it going that way. At 6-foot-4 and 304 pounds, Adams has perhaps the best quickness off the ball of any of the young defensive linemen vying for playing time behind Mike Daniels, veteran free-agent pickup Muhammad Wilkerson and 2016 first-round pick Kenny Clark.
Out of all the 300-pound defensive linemen in last year’s draft class, Adams had the fasted 40-yard dash time (4.87 seconds), and while he knows he has to have a well-rounded game to see more playing time, he also believes he has to play to his strengths.
“To me, that’s everything. Because, you know, a lot of guys have get off, but that’s my key,” Adams explained. “So if I hone in on that and then just learn from my older guys with different pass-rush moves, I mean, I feel like I’ll be in the right place pretty much every time.
“Really, I just feel it’s all a blessing. I just want to be able to get on the field and play and just be healthy. Last year was a big letdown for me as a person. I mean, not only do I feel like I let down my team but just myself. That’s what really hurt me. Now I’m back. I feel great. I feel like any time the coaches put me in a position, I feel like I can do what I need to do.”
Brice avoids major injury
Having suffered a serious enough ankle injury last season that he needed surgery and ended up spending the final 10 weeks of the season on injured reserve, Kentrell Brice was feeling fortunate Tuesday.
Brice and inside linebacker Jake Ryan (knee) both were carted off the field during Monday’s practice with what appeared to be major injuries. But unlike Ryan, who was nowhere to be found during practice, Brice, who took virtually every team snap with the No. 1 defense before his injury, was able to attend practice and was walking gingerly on the sideline.
Brice, who injured his ankle when he was blindsided during a punt coverage drill, told PackerReport.com Tuesday that he was fortunate the injury “wasn’t as serious as it could have been,” but it’s unclear how long he’ll be sidelined. NFL Network reported that x-rays on Brice’s ankle did not show a break.
The starting strong safety spot opposite Ha Ha Clinton-Dix came open this offseason when longtime starter Morgan Burnett left as a free agent and joined the Pittsburgh Steelers. Josh Jones, who played more than 700 defensive snaps last year as a rookie, got most of the work with the starters in Brice’s place.
“I was scanning left to right in the punt formation. I don’t know who it was – somebody just smashed into my opposite ankle,” Brice said. “(I) couldn’t do anything about it.”
Extra points
Not that anyone was actually worried about quarterback Aaron Rodgers and new tight end Jimmy Graham getting on the same page, but the two did hook up on their first touchdown during a team period Tuesday. Former UW-Whitewater star Jake Kumerow, who has been getting snaps with the starters for several practices in a row, also had a touchdown catch from Rodgers and drew praise from the two-time NFL MVP after the play. … Pro Bowl defensive lineman Mike Daniels (quadriceps) also missed practice but his injury is not considered serious. Also sitting out Tuesday were fullback Joe Kerridge (shoulder), running back Aaron Jones (hamstring), linebacker C.J. Johnson (hamstring) and offensive lineman Alex Light (ankle). Starting right tackle Bryan Bulaga (knee) and starting outside linebacker Nick Perry (ankle) remain on the physically unable to perform list, although Bulaga continued to work on the side doing drill work during practice. … General manager Gutekunst said he had “no updates on contract talks with quarterback Aaron Rodgers, but continued to express confidence that an extension would get done. “I wouldn’t put any timelines on it,” Gutekunst said. “As long as everybody is working toward the same goal, I think we feel positive about it.”
