Rich Lowry: Biden is too timid on school reopening

It’s an old political trick to make an easily achievable goal sound vauntingly ambitious in order to brag about it when it’s inevitably met.

It takes another level of chutzpah, though, to set out as a target something that has already happened.

The press has portrayed President Joe Biden’s goal of reopening the majority of K-12 schools in his first 100 days as so far-reaching that the timeline might have to be extended.

Enter White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who explained on Tuesday that the administration defines a school as open if it holds in-classroom instruction at least once a week.

By this metric, the goal isn’t really having more than half of schools open — it’s having more than half of schools still 80% closed.

Not only is this a ridiculous standard, schools have already cleared the bar. According to Burbio, which runs a school-opening tracker, about two-thirds of K-12 students are attending in-person or hybrid schools.

This goalpost moving exemplifies how the Biden team isn’t pushing nearly hard enough on school reopening.