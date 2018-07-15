It appears that the voters of Dunn County again have a chance to elect a new sheriff. The primary race on the Republican side has three candidates seeking the chance to run against two Democrat nominees in November.
The primary vote is on Aug. 14th; it is very important to get to the polls that day to vote.
My vote is going to Adam Zukowski who is, without a doubt, the person for the job of taking over the leadership of the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
Yes, he married my daughter's best friend from their school days (Mary Styer). Adam is the father of their three wonderful, respectful children from their marriage. It makes me smile whenever I see him with one or all of the family members on the campaign trail.
I am a product of the Madison Police Department, Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff's Office (seven years), and the deputy director of Wisconsin Emergency Police Services. Those 34 years of service I feel taught me what attributes it takes to be a top-notch sheriff.
Adam Zukowski meets and/or exceeds everyone of those measurements. Adam has served the people of Dunn County with dignity and respect for 15 years. Before that, he served the people of Wyoming for seven years as a Wyoming State Trooper also with the utmost respect and dignity.
Please join me in August and November in making Adam Zukowski our next Sheriff for Dunn County.
RICHARD A. RISLER, Menomonie
