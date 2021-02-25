Risler receives February Stout University Staff Appreciation Award

Risler’s nomination stated: “Bethany is a UW-Stout graduate. She radiates the term we use, 'Stout Proud.' Bethany's job changed incredibly (like many others have) when COVID-19 hit. She steps up and offers to help her office and others, even though she already has a full plate. Bethany tries making others’ jobs easier by taking some of their roles/duties. Bethany is a go-to-person who finds answers when others toss the question from person to person. Bethany demonstrates superb customer service and gives 100% plus in everything she does. Not only is Bethany helpful, but she is kind to everyone. During this time of confusion, she is showing people kindness and giving the grace and space we all need. Bethany is a bona fide Stout Star and highly deserves this recognition.”