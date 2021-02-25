Risler receives February Stout University Staff Appreciation Award

Bethany Risler received the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award for February at University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Risler, of Menomonie, is a Human Resources assistant. She has worked at the university for eight years. Chancellor Katherine Frank presented Risler with the award.
Risler’s nomination stated: “Bethany is a UW-Stout graduate. She radiates the term we use, 'Stout Proud.' Bethany's job changed incredibly (like many others have) when COVID-19 hit. She steps up and offers to help her office and others, even though she already has a full plate. Bethany tries making others’ jobs easier by taking some of their roles/duties. Bethany is a go-to-person who finds answers when others toss the question from person to person. Bethany demonstrates superb customer service and gives 100% plus in everything she does. Not only is Bethany helpful, but she is kind to everyone. During this time of confusion, she is showing people kindness and giving the grace and space we all need. Bethany is a bona fide Stout Star and highly deserves this recognition.”
Risler said she was surprised and humbled to receive the award. “I never imagined I would be a recipient,” she said. “I absolutely love my work and what I do, so it doesn’t feel like I’m going out of my way or above and beyond. It’s just who I am and how I live. People will always come first for me. I am still so grateful to be recognized.”
Each winner receives a certificate of recognition, a UW-Stout travel mug and a UW-Stout blanket.
Students, faculty and staff may nominate university staff members who demonstrate a commitment to excellence and the university community at the University Staff Employee Appreciation Award nomination form.
The award, in its 15th year, was established by the Chancellor’s Office and is co-sponsored by the University Staff Senate.
