The University of Wisconsin Extension and 4-Control will host a Roadside Invasive Vegetation Workshop for those in Dunn and Chippewa counties.
The workshop will be held from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the White Birch Inn, 1039 State Highway 64, Bloomer. The workshop is free, and includes a coach bus tour and identification guides.
Attendees will learn how to identify common roadside invasive plants; properly apply management methods to optimize control and minimize cost; map invasive plants within your municipality and synergize efforts with pollinator habitat.
The tours of plots will demonstrate broadcast and spot herbicide applications, mowing timing and frequency, use of plant growth regulators to reduce mowing frequency.
To register, visit go.wisc.edu/26tw27x or email Leo Roth at nlroth2@wisc.edu.
