Rodgers at ease as Packers roll past Vikings 43-34

The echoes of referee whistles and coach and teammate claps, never audible in a normal circumstance, contributed to the soundtrack, along with the league-approved, prerecorded crowd noise. Just a smattering of jersey-clad fans strolled around outside before kickoff, with no live music or smoking meats along the mostly empty streets.

The Vikings locked arms in the end zone for a recorded performance of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem now being played across the NFL. Nine relatives of George Floyd, including three brothers and one sister, were then recognized on the video board as they gathered around the Gjallarhorn in the upper concourse. The symbol of Norse mythology, sounded by a celebrity guest before each Vikings game, was kept silent in honor of Floyd, the handcuffed Black man who died three miles from the stadium on May 25 when a white police officer pressed his knee against his neck for nearly eight minutes.