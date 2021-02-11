Rogue Productions gives students hands-on experience in video, media industry

During their internships, Mord offers students real-life experiences in the industry to evolve their skills. Knowing the industry is tough, he doesn’t sugarcoat their expectations.

“Students learn the good, the bad and the ugly of the real world,” he said. “Criticism is sometimes hard to swallow, but I insist on channeling that emotion and learning from it. I think this gives them a taste of what is to be expected.”

Mord learns something new from his fellow Blue Devils at Rogue every day. “Everyone has strengths, and I try to hire those who have better strengths compared to my weaknesses,” he said. “That's how you grow a great team.”

Creative freedom in the field

Luna and Podborny began their internships at Rogue as videographers/editors. They enjoy working in the field with real clients, using industry-standard equipment and being able to choose which aspects of a project they’d like to take part in.

“Rogue has taught me so much,” Podborny said. “I think working behind the camera and establishing perfect composition and movement for every shot is definitely a huge takeaway.”