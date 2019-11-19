In 2015, the Rotary Club of Menomonie worked closely with the Community Foundation of Dunn County to create a fund to be used for special projects that enhance the local community. In early 2020, a total of up to $6,000 will be awarded in individual grants of up $1,000 each to area organizations or groups.
Interested parties can complete an online application by visiting www.menomonierotary.org where instructions can be found under the documents section. All applications for the 2020 cycle are due by Friday, Jan. 3, 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
Successful grantees will be notified by Feb. 7 prior to the awarding of the grants at the club meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Questions can be directed to Barbara Lyon, Rotarian and grant committee chair, at lyonbarbara73@gmail.com.
Founded by Paul Harris in 1905, Rotary International is an international service organization whose purpose is to bring together business and professional leaders in order to provide humanitarian services. The Rotary Club of Menomonie was formed in 1923 and has served the community since its inception.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.